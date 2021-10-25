CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousands stranded as Afghan-Pakistan border crossing stays closed

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 7 days ago
QUETTA, Pakistan (Reuters) – Hundreds of trucks and other vehicles waited at one of the main crossings between Pakistan and Afghanistan on Monday as the border closed again after a brief opening the day before, despite promises that it would reopen, traders said. The Chaman border crossing, the second-largest...

After a month in hiding, Afghanistan’s last Jew arrives in Turkey

ISTANBUL — Zebulon Simentov looked tired but relieved as he exited the customs and baggage claim area of Istanbul’s new airport on the shores of the Black Sea Sunday morning. It had been quite a trip from his home in Kabul, where he became a minor celebrity to the international...
WORLD
Vox

Why thousands of Afghans are still on US military bases

One set of clothes took Enayatullah Sadat from Nimroz province, in the southwest of Afghanistan, to Fort Pickett, a United States military base in Blackstone, Virginia. He wore the outfit in Nimroz, after he delivered the last drips of intel to the Afghan Air Force on the Taliban’s position. He wore it as he drove toward Kabul on roads blasted by IEDs. He wore the outfit for the five days it took him to fight his way inside the Hamid Karzai International Airport. He wore it on his flight to Qatar, and then started to feel shy about the way he might smell on another crowded flight to Washington, DC. He wore it when he waited for hours in line for his first meal at Fort Pickett. Another day, about 15 in total, in the same clothes: a perahan tunban, traditional Afghan clothes consisting of a long dress shirt and trousers, and reddish sandals, gray foam leaking from the heel.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS News

Tens of thousands of Afghans who worked with U.S. left to face Taliban

The U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan, which concluded with the sudden fall of Kabul and rushed evacuation of Americans and their allies, left tens of thousands of vulnerable Afghans behind. CBS News correspondent Imtiaz Tyab speaks with two Afghans who worked with U.S. troops and diplomats, who now live in hiding in fear of the Taliban.
MILITARY
AFP

Taliban supreme leader makes first public appearance

Taliban supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada addressed supporters in the southern city of Kandahar, officials announced Sunday, his first public appearance since taking control of the group in 2016.   His public profile has largely been limited to the release of messages during Islamic holidays, and Akhundzada is believed to spend most of his time in Kandahar, the main city in the Taliban's southern Afghan heartland.
WORLD
Reuters

Afghan Taliban appoint new envoy to run embassy in neighbouring Pakistan

PESHAWAR/KABUL, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The Taliban government has sent an envoy to run the Afghan embassy in the Pakistani capital, senior Taliban sources said, as the new administration starts to take over Afghanistan's network of foreign delegations. Mohammad Shokaib was appointed first secretary or charge d'affaires at the embassy,...
POLITICS
Miami Herald

Afghan Taliban’s victory boosts Pakistan’s radicals

In Pakistan’s rugged tribal regions along the border with Afghanistan, a quiet and persistent warning is circulating: The Taliban are returning. Pakistan’s own Taliban movement, which had in years past waged a violent campaign against the Islamabad government, has been emboldened by the return to power of the Taliban in Afghanistan.
MIDDLE EAST
Cars
Shropshire Star

Clashes continue as thousands of Islamists march to Pakistan capital

The group began their journey on Friday with the goal of reaching the capital Islamabad to pressure the government to release Saad Rizvi. Thousands of supporters of a banned radical Islamist party have left the eastern Pakistan city of Lahore, clashing for a second straight day with police who lobbed tear gas into the crowd, a party spokesman and witnesses said.
PROTESTS
Birmingham Star

After Afghan Withdrawal, US, Pakistan Work to Rebuild Trust

WASHINGTON - Former U.S. officials say the withdrawal of U.S. coalition forces from Afghanistan has changed the political calculus of U.S.-Pakistan relations, making Washington less reliant on Islamabad when it comes to counterterrorism activities. In a recent interview with VOA's Urdu Service, former U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said the...
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Times

Humanitarian groups pressure Biden on stranded Afghan refugees

More than 100 humanitarian groups are pressing President Biden to do more to evacuate at-risk Afghans left behind amid the chaotic U.S. military withdrawal from the country in late August. In a letter to National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan last week, leaders from international development, humanitarian, and immigration organizations expressed...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

‘They deserve better’: Afghan refugees in UK call on Home Office not to penalise those fleeing Taliban

As thousands of people try to flee Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover, the UK government is pushing through a Bill that would see asylum seekers who arrive on British shores by unauthorised routes penalised and considered for removal from the country.The plans would also enable immigration officers to intercept vessels in British waters and take them to foreign ports – a controversial practice known as pushback – as well as send asylum seekers overseas while their claims are processed, known as offshore processing.The proposals in the Bill have prompted a backlash from a range of prominent organisations including the UNHCR,...
IMMIGRATION
UN News Centre

Conditions worsen for stranded migrants along Belarus-EU border

At least eight people have died along the border between Belarus and the European Union, where multiple groups of asylum-seekers, refugees and migrants have been stranded for weeks in increasingly dire conditions. The UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR, appealed for urgent action on Friday, to save lives and prevent further suffering...
IMMIGRATION
Shore News Network

Thousands of Nicaraguans go to Honduras border for vaccines

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) – Nearly 8,000 Nicaraguans received COVID-19 vaccines at two customs border crossings with neighboring Honduras in recent days, Honduran health authorities said on Monday, as supplies of the inoculations in Nicaragua have run low. Promoting the vaccines for Nicaraguans, Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez wrote in a post...
PHARMACEUTICALS
dallassun.com

Myanmar army retaliates, destroys hundreds of houses in Chin

On Friday, the Myanmar army blasted a restive western town, damaging hundreds of houses as part of a broader campaign on communities defying the military coup. Thantlang, in western Chin State, was shelled after a clash with a local self-defense unit. According to a local monitoring group, the Southeast Asian...
MILITARY
AFP

Czech model imprisoned in Pakistan over drugs is acquitted

A Czech model sentenced to over eight years in prison for drug trafficking in Pakistan has been acquitted, her lawyer said on Monday.   "Based on information from (her) lawyer, we can confirm a court of appeals has decided to acquit the Czech national in Pakistan," the Czech foreign ministry said in a tweet.
WORLD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

