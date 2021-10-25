CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sudanese opposition coalition calls for civil disobedience – ministry

By Reuters
 7 days ago
CAIRO (Reuters) – Sudan’s main opposition coalition called on Monday for civil disobedience and protests across the country after the military dissolved the...

UPI News

Protesters take to streets in Sudan demanding end to military rule

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Sudan saw a wave of protests across the country Saturday against the military government that seized power earlier this week. Thousands of demonstrators filled the streets in the capital city Khartoum and elsewhere insisting that Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok be returned to power after being ousted by the military.
PROTESTS
persecution.org

ICC Joins Coalition Calling on U.S. to Condemn Algerian Religious Freedom Violations

10/21/2021 Algeria (International Christian Concern) – This week, International Christian Concern (ICC) joined Jubilee Campaign and 17 other organizations in sending a letter to members of Congress urging them to work for the release of Hamid Soudad, an Algerian Christian imprisoned under the country’s blasphemy law. The letter also pointed to the deterioration of religious freedom in Algeria as a whole, calling on Congress to act for the protection of Algeria’s religious minority community.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Sit-in calling for Sudanese government dissolution grows into thousands

KHARTOUM (Reuters) -A sit-in calling on the military to dissolve Sudan’s government grew into the thousands on Monday as the country grappled with what its civilian leadership has called the biggest crisis of a two-year-old transition from autocracy. Protesters, including many who arrived by bus from outside Khartoum, were assembled...
ADVOCACY
CBS Miami

Ten People Arrested For Civil Disobedience During Protest Over Haitian Deportations While Blocking PortMiami Entrance

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Ten people were arrested for civil disobedience on Monday while temporarily blocking the entrance to PortMiami while protesting Haitian deportations. Dozens of people took part in the so-called ‘Rally 4 Citizenship’ protest. Wearing “protect Black immigrants” T-shirts and literally using their bodies to block the road, the group urged Vice President Kamala Harris to use her power as presiding officer over the Senate to create a pathway to citizenship in the Build Back Better plan that they said millions deserve. The group blocked traffic near the Torch of Friendship for several hours. The Torch of Friendship was built in 1960 to signify the passageway for immigrants from Latin America and the Caribbean to the U.S.
PROTESTS
WGAU

The Latest: UN calls for release of Sudanese officials

UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations has denounced the ongoing military coup in Sudan and urgently called for the release of the country’s interim prime minister and other top Cabinet officials. In a tweet on Monday, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and all other officials...
WORLD
persecution.org

Human Rights Coalition Calls for Greater Religious Freedom in Myanmar

ICC and 98 Other Organizations Pen Letter to UN on Religious Liberty in Myanmar. 10/21/2021 Washington, D. C. (International Christian Concern) – International Christian Concern (ICC) has joined a coalition of almost 100 human rights and religious freedom organizations in calling UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to “lead high-level efforts to increase diplomatic pressure on the junta” in Myanmar. The military regime took control of the country in February, deposing the democratically elected National League for Democracy government led by Aung San Suu Kyi.
RELIGION
Reuters

Sudanese general ignored U.S. warning as army rolled out coup plan

KHARTOUM, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Hours before Sudan's army seized power and dissolved its government, a senior U.S. envoy warned the country's top general not to take any steps against the civilian administration that was overseeing a democratic transition, diplomats said. Jeffrey Feltman, President Joe Biden's special envoy for the...
MILITARY
Daily Iowan

Johnson County Sudanese community joins Sudan’s national call for help

Members of the Johnson County Sudanese community joined thousands of protesters around the world on the Pentacrest on Monday to protest Sudan’s military coup. The Sudanese military took power on Monday, ending a three-year transition period after former President Omar al-Bashir was removed from office in 2019. The military coup sent Sudan into a state of emergency as country officials were arrested by military forces.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Sudanese Prime Minister Hamdok

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. The Secretary welcomed the Prime Minister’s release from custody and reiterated his call on Sudanese military forces to release all civilian leaders in detention and to ensure their safety. He also expressed his deep concern about the ongoing military takeover and repeated the imperative for military forces to use restraint and avoid violence in responding to demonstrators. The Secretary emphasized U.S. support for the civilian-led transition to democracy and for a return to the principles of Sudan’s transitional framework, as laid out in the 2019 Constitutional Declaration and the 2020 Juba Peace Agreement. He noted the growing chorus of international voices condemning the military takeover and supporting the calls by the Sudanese people for civilian leadership, democracy, and peace.
U.S. POLITICS
95.5 FM WIFC

Sudan state oil workers to join civil disobedience movement – association

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – Workers at Sudan’s state petroleum company (Sudapet) will join a nationwide civil disobedience movement declared by trade unions in response to the military’s overthrow of the government, the Sudanese Professionals Association said on Wednesday. A group of neighbourhood committees in Khartoum have announced a schedule of further...
LABOR ISSUES
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Sudanese army faces widening opposition to takeover

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – The Sudanese army was facing widening opposition on Thursday to this week’s coup, with state officials in Khartoum vowing disobedience and activists mobilising for mass demonstrations later this week. The takeover led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Monday against a civilian government has brought thousands of...
MILITARY
Birmingham Star

US envoy called on Sudanese authorities to allow citizens to protest

Washington [US], October 30 (ANI/Sputnik): US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman, spoke with the Sudanese Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and military chief and urged them to allow citizens to peacefully protest. "Special Envoy Feltman: I spoke with @SudanPMHamdok, Sovereign Council Chair Burhan, and Sudanese FM Mariam...
PROTESTS
PBS NewsHour

What we know about Sudan’s ongoing civil disobedience after military coup

Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.
CHINA
The Independent

UN envoy urges Sudan paramilitary leader to show restraint

The U.N. special envoy for Sudan met with the powerful leader of a Sudanese paramilitary force, urging him to allow peaceful protests Saturday and avoid confrontation in the wake of a military coup earlier this week.Pro-democracy activist groups have called for “million-person” marches across the country Saturday to press demands for re-instating a deposed transitional government and releasing senior political figures from detention. The takeover threatens to derail Sudan's fragile Western-backed transition to democracy which got under way two years ago, after the ouster of long-time autocrat Omar al-Bashir The U.N. envoy, Volker Perthes, met late Friday with Gen....
UNITED NATIONS
AFP

Three killed as defiant Sudanese march against coup

Sudanese security forces on Saturday killed three protesters during mass anti-coup rallies, medics said, despite warnings from global powers who had urged the military to exercise restraint. "Two demonstrators were killed in the city of Omdurman by the putschist military council," the independent Central Committee of Sudan's Doctors said in a tweet, adding that one was shot in the head and the other in the stomach. It later said security forces had shot dead a third protester, also in Omdurman, Khartoum's sister city, bringing the overall death toll since the outbreak of anti-coup protests Monday to 12. The medics said "live rounds" were fired at protesters in Omdurman and parts of Khartoum.
PROTESTS
The Independent

UN chief to Sudan army: Reverse coup, take heed of protests

The U.N. secretary general urged Sudan s generals on Sunday to reverse their takeover of the country, a day after tens of thousands of people took to the streets in the largest pro-democracy protest since last week's coup.Antonio Guterres said the generals should “take heed” of Saturday’s protests. “Time to go back to the legitimate constitutional arrangements,” he said in a tweet.He was referring to a power-sharing deal that established joint military-civilian rule following the ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.Guterres expressed concern about violence against protesters on Saturday, calling for perpetrators...
ADVOCACY
AFP

Sudanese anti-coup protesters barricade streets

Sudanese anti-coup protesters on Sunday manned barricades in Khartoum a day after a deadly crackdown on mass rallies, as a defiant civil disobedience campaign against the military takeover entered its seventh day. Tens of thousands had turned out across the country for Saturday's demonstrations, marching against the army's October 25 power grab, when top General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan dissolved the government, declared a state of emergency and detained Sudan's civilian leadership. The move sparked a chorus of international condemnation and punitive aid cuts, with world powers demanding a swift return to civilian rule and calls for the military to show "restraint" against protesters. Volker Perthes, UN special representative to Sudan, said Sunday he had met with detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who is under armed guard by the ruling military junta.
PROTESTS
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

