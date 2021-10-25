October 25th: Fauci’s dog experiments HR 2

Owner of Lagniappe Productions, a live gun show production based out of Texas, Chris Whatley breaks down Alec Baldwin’s accidental shooting of cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More.
Director of the East CO SBDC, Lisa Hudson talks about how business owners can get discovered on Google, starting your own business, and workshops available to those interested.
Pet Safety Expert, Lauriston Crockett talks about you can do to help your furry friends stay cool, calm and collected this Halloween.
Facebook is rebranding themselves, with a metaverse, a 3D virtual community with NFTs, virtual threads and more. What could go wrong?.
