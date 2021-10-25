CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
October 25th: Fauci’s dog experiments HR 2

Cover picture for the articleDr. Anthony Fauci is back in the news as it was found...

October 25th: Chris Whatley HR 3

Owner of Lagniappe Productions, a live gun show production based out of Texas, Chris Whatley breaks down Alec Baldwin’s accidental shooting of cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More.
PUBLIC SAFETY
October 27th: Lisa Hudson HR 3

Director of the East CO SBDC, Lisa Hudson talks about how business owners can get discovered on Google, starting your own business, and workshops available to those interested. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More.
SMALL BUSINESS
October 28th: Lauriston Crockett HR 1

Pet Safety Expert, Lauriston Crockett talks about you can do to help your furry friends stay cool, calm and collected this Halloween. Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More.
PETS
October 29th: Exploring the “Metaverse” HR 1

Facebook is rebranding themselves, with a metaverse, a 3D virtual community with NFTs, virtual threads and more. What could go wrong?. Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More.
INTERNET
Anthony Fauci
October 26th: Dr. Al Johnson HR 1

Doctor of internal medicine, Dr. Al Johnson talks about COVID-19 long haulers, dealing with symptoms and more in hour one. Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More.
INDUSTRY

