Kane Brown Injured Falling Off the Stage in Memphis

Kane Brown was in the middle of his concert at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN on Saturday (October 23rd) when he rolled his ankle while hopping from one level of the stage to another. He ultimately hopped all the way down to the floor so security could help him stand upright. Rather than pulling the plug on the show, Kane collected himself and continued on, although he was in obvious pain.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 7 DAYS AGO