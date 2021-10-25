CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, TN

Washington County Commission to vote on resolution opposing COVID mandates

By Jeff Keeling
WJHL
WJHL
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J0UzC_0cbzD4vT00

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County commissioners will vote Monday night on a resolution asking state and federal legislators not to take up or support any actions that would regulate private businesses’ COVID-19 decisions.

The recommendation passed the commission’s Health, Education and Welfare committee by a 4-1 vote earlier this month with chairwoman Jodi Jones opposed.

PREVIOUS: Washington County, Tenn. Commissioners to present resolution opposing federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate

The resolution aims at making the commission’s voice heard regarding COVID vaccine and testing mandates, including those floated by President Joe Biden using executive powers.

It notes “the challenges inherent in difficult decisions” presented to legislators, but requests “they refrain from taking up or supporting any executive or legislative action that would regulate private employers with respect to COVID-19.”

COVID 19 Mandate Resolution by Jeff Keeling on Scribd

The commission faces a fairly light agenda Monday. It will enter executive session to discuss legal issues following the meeting’s adjournment.

One likely subject is the Bitcoin mine operating next to a BrightRidge substation on Bailey Bridge Road in rural Limestone.

At the commission’s request, Planning Administrator Angie Charles sent BrightRidge a letter Sept. 28 ordering the mine shut down immediately for violating the county’s A-3 (agricultural business) zoning resolution.

DON’T MISS: Inmate stabbed multiple times with homemade weapon at Northeast Correctional Complex, TDOC says

The mine — a series of computer servers that perform complex computations to “unearth” new virtual currency in a process that involves loud fans cooling the computer equipment — has continued to operate.

Red Dog Technologies owns and operates the equipment. It has become BrightRidge’s largest electricity user through a contract with the power provider including a lease of BrightRidge property.

PREVIOUS: Washington County letter sent Tuesday calls on BrightRidge to ‘immediately … cease operations’ at Bitcoin mine

Noise complaints from neighbors after the operation began in May caught the ear of commissioners. County Attorney Allyson Wilkinson told commissioners in September that in her opinion the use violated the resolution and the county would be acting within its rights to order it shut down.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Tennessee targets virus measures, stop at mask mandate bans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s GOP-controlled General Assembly has signed off on a number of measures undercutting COVID-19 protections, while also begrudgingly backing off on threats to revoke a business’ ability to enforce mask mandates. Lawmakers approved the slate of bills early Saturday while most Tennesseans were asleep, marking the second time the Legislature has […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Virginia Republican candidates visit Gate City ahead of Tuesday’s election

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – Hundreds of voters attended a BBQ on Delegate Terry Kilgore’s family farm Sunday afternoon. Kilgore welcomed Republican candidates Glenn Youngkin, Jason Miyares and Winsome Sears as they worked to rally voters ahead of Tuesday’s election. “The crowds, and the energy have been fantastic,” Miyares, candidate for Attorney General, said. “We’re […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Southwest Virginia COVID case rates drop, 5 new deaths reported over weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia’s rate of new COVID-19 cases reached its lowest rate since Aug. 13 Monday while remaining more than twice the state average. The region’s COVID hospitalization rate remained at more than quadruple the state average with the reporting of 14 new hospitalizations. Five new COVID-19 deaths were reported: two in […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

The Virginia Governor’s race will soon be coming to an end

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Even though early voting is now closed in Virginia you can still cast your ballot. If you still have a mail-in ballot to return you need to make sure that it is postmarked by Tuesday. The deadline to request an absentee ballot has passed, but polls will open in Virginia at […]
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
Washington County, TN
Health
County
Washington County, TN
Washington County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Jonesborough, TN
Washington County, TN
Coronavirus
WJHL

TCAT allows mask mandate to expire

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) campus-wide mask mandate that has been in place for the past months will now expire. According to TCAT Elizabethton President Dean Blevins, while the mask mandate is ending the college will still be monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic locally. In a statement, Blevins wrote that […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Northeast Tennessee’s October COVID death toll 31% higher than state’s

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – COVID-19’s delta variant has impacted Northeast Tennessee more severely than the state as a whole during October, with case and death rates both more than 28% higher in the region. Additionally, the seven-county region’s test positivity percentage over the past 30 days is almost 50% higher than the state’s. The […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Carter County parents raise concerns after child sends home photos of school lunch

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – What’s in a sandwich? Carter County parents are asking school officials this question after photos of a particularly off-color meal began circulating throughout the community. According to online menus posted by Carter County Schools Nutrition, the photos in question are of a “Turkey Club Sandwich” served at Happy Valley High School […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Northeast State to end masking on campus

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Northeast State Community College announced the end of masking on campus Friday, citing declining COVID-19 transmission rates in surrounding communities. According to a release from the college, masking will no longer be required on campus starting Nov. 1, 2021. College officials say the decision was reached after studying statistics released by […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#County Attorney#Public Health#Brightridge#Tdoc#Red Dog Technologies
WJHL

WJHL

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
647K+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy