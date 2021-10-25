CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Amazon bulks up shipping capacity to battle holiday season snarls

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RMfYu_0cbzC6RS00

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) said on Monday it had doubled its container processing capacity and secured more shipping storage from ocean freight carriers to try to overcome supply chain bottlenecks in time for the holiday shopping season.

The stop-and-start nature of the COVID-19 pandemic has snarled global supply chains that are optimized for just-in-time movement of goods, while labor and equipment shortages and a lack of space to store products have exacerbated the situation.

Amazon, which plans to hire 150,000 seasonal workers in the United States during the holiday period, said it had also increased ports of entry across its network by 50%.

The e-commerce giant is not the only company trying to use its scale and deep pockets to muscle its way through supply chain headaches.

Retailers including Walmart Inc (WMT.N), Target Corp (TGT.N) and Home Depot (HD.N) have said they are chartering ships to deal with the pandemic-driven slowdown of sea networks that handle 90% of the world's trade.

President Joe Biden earlier this month urged the private sector to help ease supply chain blockages by expanding overnight operations at the ports to try to meet delivery needs.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Herald-Dispatch

'Buy it when you see it;' retailers dread holiday shortages

NEW YORK — The Perfect Pigg, a gift shop owned by Ginger Pigg, is the go-to place for residents of Cumming, Georgia, to pick up gift items like kids’ toys and home goods. But this year, store shelves might be a little sparse. Because of bottlenecks in the global supply chain, many stores like Pigg’s are scrambling to try to get all the inventory they can ahead of the crucial holiday shopping season.
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
inquirer.com

Apple, Amazon results spark fears of an unhappy holiday season

Apple and Amazon.com reported disappointing quarterly results in a sign that the global supply-chain crisis is hobbling even the mightiest companies, erasing hundreds of billions of dollars from their combined market valuations. Amazon, the world's largest e-commerce company, said its entire fourth quarter profit could be wiped out because of...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Com Inc#Target Corp#Ships#Shipping#Walmart Inc#Wmt N Rrb#Home Depot
pymnts

Amazon Closes Car Trunk Delivery Service

Amazon won’t be going forward with reactivating its package delivery service to the trunks of customer cars anymore, according to CNBC. The service, which was called Key In-Car Delivery, was rolled out in 2018 for some Prime members as an extension of the Amazon Key services, which allowed delivery drivers to leave packages in garages, homes and businesses.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Amazon
IBTimes

Amazon, Apple Weighed Down By Supply And Chip Troubles

Amazon and Apple announced billions of dollars in quarterly profits on Thursday, but supply chain bottlenecks and the global chip shortage dented the tech giants, which have been riding a pandemic-stoked boom. Apple said sales of its signature iPhone and iPad were held back due to supply constraints, while Amazon...
BUSINESS
BBC

Amazon to pay billions to prevent Christmas shortages

Amazon has said it will spend several billion dollars to manage labour shortages and supply chain issues in the run-up to Christmas. The online retail giant said it was doing "whatever it takes to minimise the impact" on customers and sellers. Meanwhile, Apple said a shortage of semiconductor chips had...
BUSINESS
CNN

Apple sounds a $6 billion holiday season warning

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — What will dominate this holiday shopping season: Huge...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Amazon says it's prepared for supply chain snarls as holidays loom

Amazon said a combination of planes, trucks, ships, vans and well-staffed warehouses as well as inventory planning and added capacity at ports should prepare it for the holidays. Amazon and other retailers are staring down a particularly challenging holiday season with supply-chain snarls and labor shortages, which experts say could...
BUSINESS
thedoctorstv.com

The Holiday 2021 Shipping Deadlines for USPS, FedEx & UPS You Need to Know!

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Making sure your holiday gifts arrive on time might be more of a challenge this year, and The Doctors have...
INDUSTRY
fox5ny.com

FTC warns about ‘Amazon impersonators’ ahead of holiday shopping season

WASHINGTON - As the holiday shopping season nears, the Federal Trade Commission is warning Americans about a scam involving impersonators pretending they work for Amazon. The commission said the scams can manifest in different ways. In one scenario, Acting Associate Director Maria Mayo said scammers can contact you to offer...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Reuters

212K+
Followers
231K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy