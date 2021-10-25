CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Phillies hire Bobby Dickerson for second stint as infield coach

6abc
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Phillies hired Bobby Dickerson on Monday for a second stint as their infield coach. Dickerson, 56, served as Philadelphia's infield coach in...

6abc.com

