Babies are boring! Little boy shoves his newborn sister off his lap so he can look at an ambulance driving past

By Olivia Devereux-evans For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

This is the moment a little boy got bored of holding his newborn sister and shoved her back to his mother so he could look at an ambulance.

The video, taken in Corvallis, Montana, shows the little boy, called Benjamin Swanson, 3, holding his sleeping newborn sister Millie, who is 2 days old at the time, in his arms.

But he soon loses interest when he realizes there is an ambulance outside.

The funny footage has been viewed more than 2.7m times on TikTok since it was posted on October 15.

It starts as Benjamin begins to panic that he might miss the ambulance because he has his sister on his lap.

Quickly he rolls Millie off his lap onto the bed and shouts: 'Mum I wanna see ambulance!'

His mother laughs when he begins to turn and kneel at the window.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11qCVu_0cbzBo2G00
The video, taken in Corvallis, Montana, shows the little boy, Benjamin, exclaim to his mother that he wants to see the ambulance outside
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jyWTZ_0cbzBo2G00

The boy turns back to his sister and mother briefly but remains at the window, transfixed and waiting for the ambulance.

He kneels on a cushion by the window as he turns his head and calls out 'ambulance!' as the emergency vehicle passes.

His mother pans back to his crying sister who has been woken up by the commotion filmed on February 24, reassuring her followers that 'she's ok.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KRC9h_0cbzBo2G00
Quickly he rolls the baby off his lap onto the bed and shouts 'Mum I wanna see ambulance!'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kc4Zz_0cbzBo2G00

Commenters on TikTok found it funny, with one saying 'Can you blame him? At that age an ambulance is WAY cooler than a baby sister'.

Another wrote 'lmao he was still fairly considerate by letting you know [laughing emoji] like MOVEEE HER NOWWWW'.

His mother posts other videos of her family life with her children on the app.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30eaQB_0cbzBo2G00
His mother posts other videos of her family life with her children on the app.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31JsoL_0cbzBo2G00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BOUSR_0cbzBo2G00
Although he loves ambulances and fire trucks, Benjamin is a proud big brother too
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aXgRH_0cbzBo2G00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gSdSs_0cbzBo2G00
Millie, now 8 months, and Benjamin, 3, look at the camera, smiling for their mother 

Benny isn't the only toddler caught on camera looking unimpressed by their baby sibling.

Jordan Jeremias from the US shared hilarious footage of his daughter called Ella, staring into the distance angrily when she was handed her baby sibling.

Mr Jeremias described Ella's reaction, which he shared in 2019, as 'priceless'.

Holly Burlin replied to the post, saying: 'Congrats!! This is awesome, so glad you captured this! They’ll be besties in no time.'

'She liked being your only baby! Oh how adorable!' said Lana Ford Winneberger.

Jessie White added: 'Too good! ‘Now how do we return this thing?’ I think my brother said the same about me lol'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f28Gq_0cbzBo2G00
The little girl, called Ella, from the US, sits on a sofa as a woman tries to hand the newborn to her. She looks into the distance angrily, only looking at the baby once
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EKkOt_0cbzBo2G00

