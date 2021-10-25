CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Facebook ranks countries into tiers of importance for content moderation, with some nations getting little to no direct oversight, report says

By Ben Gilbert
Business Insider
Business Insider
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bbNLB_0cbzBlO500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BliYj_0cbzBlO500
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

  • Facebook isn't moderated equally in every country, new documents reveal.
  • Facebook reportedly divides countries into tiers to decide how moderation is handled per country.
  • The US, India, and Brazil are all given highest priority, while most of the world receives few resources.

With nearly 3 billion people using its service, Facebook has to make some major choices when it comes to content moderation.

Rather than applying resources equally across the planet, company leaders reportedly decide where to focus the most resources - and have repeatedly focused on a few countries where Facebook is most popular.

In one example from internal Facebook documents reviewed by The Verge , a group at Facebook met in late 2019 to discuss how best to focus moderation resources around the world ahead of several major elections. The documents were part of the Facebook Papers , a series of reports published by a consortium of 17 US news organizations that said they had reviewed leaked internal documents obtained by whistleblower Frances Haugen.

The United States, Brazil, and India were all given so-called "tier zero" consideration - the most resources, and the most proactive, continuous oversight. Countries including Israel, Iran, Italy, and Germany all occupied a step down on "tier one," according to the report.

According to The Verge, 30 countries are provided extra resources through Facebook's tier-based moderation system, while the rest of the world is left with comparatively paltry oversight. The only way for Facebook to see any issues for countries in tier three would be for moderators to surface it directly, the documents reportedly said.

Facebook has faced criticism for years over issues with moderation, most recently for the service's use as a tool in organizing the attempted insurrection on January 6 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n3ary_0cbzBlO500
Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the US Capitol on January 6.

Brent Stirton/Getty Images

In 2018, Facebook admitted it didn't do enough to stop the spread of hate speech and violence in Myanmar.

"I think it is clear that people were trying to use our tools in order to incite real harm," Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told Vox in April 2018 .

Worse: In countries like Myanmar, where Facebook is the main form of internet, those issues are amplified.

"Everything is done through Facebook in Myanmar," the UN's Myanmar investigator, Yanghee Lee, told the UN Human Rights Council in March 2018 . "The ultra-nationalist Buddhists have their own Facebooks and are really inciting a lot of violence and a lot of hatred against the Rohingya or other ethnic minorities ... I'm afraid that Facebook has now turned into a beast, and not what it originally intended."

For its part, Facebook said it is more flexible with moderation resources than the documents indicated.

"In a crisis, we will determine what kind of support and teams we need to dedicate to a particular country or language, and for how long we need to keep them in place," Facebook director of human rights policy Miranda Sissons and international strategic response director Nicole Isaac wrote in a Monday morning blog post responding to the report.

Separately, when reached for comment, a Facebook spokesperson provided Insider the following statement:

"We have dedicated teams working to stop abuse on our platform in countries where there is heightened risk of conflict and violence. We also have global teams with native speakers reviewing content in over 70 languages along with experts in humanitarian and human rights issues. They've made progress tackling difficult challenges - such as evolving hate speech terms - and built new ways for us to respond quickly to issues when they arise. We know these challenges are real and we are proud of the work we've done to date."

Got a tip? Contact Insider senior correspondent Ben Gilbert via email ( bgilbert@insider.com ), or Twitter DM ( @realbengilbert ). We can keep sources anonymous. Use a non-work device to reach out. PR pitches by email only, please.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen says Mark Zuckerberg is 'not willing to protect the public from harm' as she prepares to give evidence to MPs this week

The inner workings of Facebook are set to be laid bare in front of MPs from tomorrow as whistleblower Frances Haugen prepares to testify on the social media giant's failure to 'protect the public' from harmful content. Ex-Facebook employee Haugen has levelled blistering criticism at her former employer in recent...
INTERNET
abc10.com

Facebook is tracking you on other websites. Here's how you can stop it.

A technology outage and whistleblower claims about Facebook priorities have renewed discussions about the company’s ethics, including what it does with user data. Whether or not account holders realize it, Facebook’s default privacy settings allow the company to record a multitude of personal data—every video they’ve watched, search history, their location when logged in on a mobile device, what their face looks like and much more.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Us News#Moderators#Getty Images Facebook#Verge
The Verge

Facebook content moderators protest low wages with mobile billboard

Facebook moderators are protesting low wages at contracting agency Accenture in the form of a mobile billboard and an internal letter, according to a tip received by The Verge. Most of all, moderators say they just want to be treated as humans. The content moderators, who are contracted by Accenture,...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Germany
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
United Nations
NBC Chicago

Oversight Board Condemns Facebook for Withholding Information on How It Moderates VIPs

Facebook's own oversight board condemned the platform for withholding relevant information about its content moderation system cross-check. The system, revealed by The Wall Street Journal through leaked documents, shields VIP users from standard moderation procedures. The board will now review the cross-check program at Facebook's request. Facebook's oversight board condemned...
INTERNET
Shore News Network

‘Not Acceptable’: Facebook’s Oversight Board Says Company Hid Details On How It Privileges Popular Accounts

Facebook’s Oversight Board issued a transparency report Thursday scolding the tech giant for concealing details of its content review process and demanding more transparency. The report criticized Facebook for failing to disclose the existence of its “cross-check” content review system, the details of which were leaked to The Wall Street...
INTERNET
The Independent

Facebook says it will pay French publishers for news content

Facebook said Thursday that it has struck a deal with a group of French publishers to pay for links to their news stories that are shared by people on the social network.The company says it inked the licensing agreement with the Alliance de la Presse d’Information Generale, which represents 300 French publishers, to “improve the quality of online information for Internet users and publishers on Facebook.”The financial terms weren't disclosed. Facebook also said it would launch in January a French version of its Facebook News product, where the group's publishers could allow their stories to appear. The licensing deal...
BUSINESS
SFist

Oversight Board Unhappy That Facebook Hid How It Handles VIP Accounts, Says It Will Review 'XCheck' System

Most of us who've been watching and reporting on Facebook for the last decade have assumed that the company had a different policy for handling the accounts of public figures than it has for average users, and a recent Wall Street Journal exposé — likely fed by leaked documents from whistleblower Frances Haugen — confirmed that. Now, Facebook's Oversight Board is saying that the company misled them when they were given the case of former President Trump's account suspension, and the board will be reviewing the internal process known as "cross check" by which celebrity accounts are given a pass to break the rules.
INTERNET
New York Post

Oversight Board slams Facebook, says tech giant withheld info in Trump case

Facebook’s Oversight Board — which earlier this year upheld the company’s suspension of former President Donald Trump — slammed the social media behemoth on Thursday, saying it withheld information during the case about the uneven enforcement of the company’s content moderation system. The board said Facebook withheld or provided incomplete...
POTUS
Business Insider

Business Insider

273K+
Followers
19K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy