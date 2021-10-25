CATA offering free rides for the general election
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The Capital Area Transportation Authority will offer free rides to the voting polls on Tuesday, November 2nd.
The transportation service says no ID is required to ride. All a person has to do is inform the driver that they want to vote to board for free.
Spec-Tranand Rural Service ride needs to be scheduled by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, November, 1st.
CATA says same-day free transportation will not be available.
The service also recommends that Redi-Ride trips to polling centers be booked no later than Nov. 1.
You need to wear a mask while onboard CATA buses. For more information, contact a CATA Customer ExperienceRepresentative at info@cata.org.
