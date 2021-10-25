CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

CATA offering free rides for the general election

By Samana Sheikh
WLNS
WLNS
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yJ4fy_0cbzBiju00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The Capital Area Transportation Authority will offer free rides to the voting polls on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The transportation service says no ID is required to ride. All a person has to do is inform the driver that they want to vote to board for free.

Spec-Tranand Rural Service ride needs to be scheduled by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, November, 1st.

CATA says same-day free transportation will not be available.

The service also recommends that Redi-Ride trips to polling centers be booked no later than Nov. 1.

You need to wear a mask while onboard CATA buses. For more information, contact a CATA Customer ExperienceRepresentative at info@cata.org.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WLNS

Businesses host trunk or treat for the Lansing community

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Millions of kids across the country went door to door trick or treating. Today in Lansing some kids got a different experience. Several cool cars line South Cedar for a Trunk or treat event. It was a collaboration between several small businesses including Supreme Clean Auto Detailing and Capitol City Mopar, […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

November 2021 Elections: How to cast your vote in Lansing

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)– The city of Lansing will hold its general elections for Mayor and City Council on Tuesday, November 2. with polls opening up at 7 a.m. and closing at 8 p.m. Officials with the Lansing’s City Clerk’s office said there were over 15,700 absentee ballots issued for this election, with 63% of them already […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
310K+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy