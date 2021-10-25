Calibre Mining to acquire Giustra’s Fiore Gold

Pure Gold Mining Inc. [PGM-TSXV; LRTNF-OTC; PUR-LSE] reported high-grade drill intercepts returned from surface and underground drilling completed during the third quarter of 2021 at the at the 100%-owned Pure Gold mine 16 km west of Red Lake, northern Ontario. This drilling was successful in demonstrating the tenor and continuity of gold mineralization for planned, near-term mine production from both the main ramp and the east ramp areas, as well as establishing the potential for resource expansion close to existing development. Infill and extension drilling continues from both surface and underground to establish and prioritize mine sequencing, optimize mine development, and identify potential for resource expansion. Drill results are being integrated into the near-term mine plan on a continuing basis.

