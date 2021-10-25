CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calibre Mining to acquire Giustra’s Fiore Gold

By Staff Writer
resourceworld.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalibre Mining Corp. [CXB-TSXV, CXBMF-OTC] said Monday it has struck a definitive deal to acquire Fiore Gold Ltd. [F-TSXV, FIOGF-OTCQB] via a court-approved plan of arrangement. It said the transaction will create a diversified, Americas-focused, growing mid-tier gold producer with targeted annual production of 245,000 ounces at an all-in-sustaining...

resourceworld.com

White Gold Corp. Intersects New Zones of Significant Gold Mineralization at the Ulli’s Ridge Target 3 km southwest of the Company’s Flagship Golden Saddle and Arc Deposits

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) (the “Company”) is pleased to report assay results from its rotary air blast (RAB) drilling program on its White Gold property located in west-central Yukon, Canada. The program comprised of 11 holes totalling 937m, with 8 holes drilled at the Ulli’s Ridge target and 3 holes at the Minneapolis Creek target. These targets are located 3 km southwest and 4 km west-northwest respectively of the Company’s flagship Golden Saddle & Arc deposits, which have a combined mineral resource of 1,139,900 ounces Indicated at 2.28 g/t Au and 402,100 ounces Inferred at 1.39 g/t Au, and remains open for expansion. The drilling forms part of the Company’s fully funded 2021 exploration program backed by partners Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) and Kinross Gold Corp (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) on its extensive 420,000 hectare land package in the emerging White Gold District, Yukon.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Major Precious Metals raising $5.4 million for palladium-gold

Major Precious Metals Corp. [SIZE-CSE] said Friday it has recently completed a phase one diamond drilling program at its flagship Skaergaard Palladium and Gold Project in eastern Greenland. The company also said it has struck a definitive convertible security financing agreement with L1 Capital Global Opportunities Master Fund, a Cayman-based...
INDUSTRY
resourceworld.com

Pure Gold drills 5 metres of 55.4 g/t gold at Pure Gold mine, Ontario

Pure Gold Mining Inc. [PGM-TSXV; LRTNF-OTC; PUR-LSE] reported high-grade drill intercepts returned from surface and underground drilling completed during the third quarter of 2021 at the at the 100%-owned Pure Gold mine 16 km west of Red Lake, northern Ontario. This drilling was successful in demonstrating the tenor and continuity of gold mineralization for planned, near-term mine production from both the main ramp and the east ramp areas, as well as establishing the potential for resource expansion close to existing development. Infill and extension drilling continues from both surface and underground to establish and prioritize mine sequencing, optimize mine development, and identify potential for resource expansion. Drill results are being integrated into the near-term mine plan on a continuing basis.
METAL MINING
mining-technology.com

Equinox Gold breaks ground at Greenstone gold mine

Canadian miner Equinox Gold has broken ground at its $1.23bn Greenstone gold mine project in Ontario, Canada. The project is slated to become one of the country’s largest gold mines, expected to produce more than 400,000 ounces of gold a year for the first five years of its initial 14-year life, with a life of mine average production level of 360,000oz/y.
METAL MINING
mining.com

Monarch to restart Beaufor gold mine, Beacon mill in Quebec

Monarch Mining (TSX: GBAR) plans to restart mining at the Beaufor gold mine and Beacon mill 20 km northeast of Val d’Or, Quebec. The mine produced over 1.1 million oz. of gold since it first opened in the 1930s. Preparation is underway by about 30 employees and more than 120...
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Hawkmoon launches Abitibi gold drilling, shares rise

Hawkmoon Resources Corp. [HM-CSE] said Tuesday it begun drilling on its Lava Gold property, which is located in the Abitibi-Temiscamingue region of Quebec. The property covers the Lavallee 38,39, 40 and 41 showings, which expose multiple quartz veins, breccias and stockworks within the northeast trending Lavallee Shear Zone (LSZ). The property is located to the west of the Belleterre gold mining camp and its greenstone belt and is underlain by tonalite that might host potential orogenic gold-type mineralization, Hawkmoon said in a press release.
ECONOMY
mining-technology.com

Sibanye Stillwater acquires the Santa Rita and Serrote mines

South African miner Sibanye Stillwater has announced that it will buy the Santa Rita nickel mine and Serrote copper-gold mine in Brazil. The miner said it signed agreements with affiliates of funds advised by Appian Capital Advisory to buy both mines for $1bn and a 5% net smelter return royalty over potential future underground production at Santa Rita.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Fiore Gold shares jump on acquisition announcement

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. "This transaction will create a diversified, Americas-focused, growing mid-tier gold producer with targeted annual gold production of approximately...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Richest gold mines in Canada in Q2 2021 - report

(Kitco News) - The grade or concentration of a mineral or metal in ore directly affects costs associated with mining as well as its subsequent beneficiation and extraction of precious components. Kitco ranked currently active gold operations in Canada based on gold grade in a tonne of processed ore reported...
METAL MINING
kitco.com

Perseus Mining delivers another gold production record in West Africa

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that its Yaouré gold mine in Ivory Coast was the major contributor to the group’s...
METAL MINING
mining.com

Mining People: Cerrado, Copper Mountain, Goldsource, Newmont, Solstice Gold

Calibre Mining appointed Tom Gallo as senior VP growth. Clinton Swemmer has joined Cerrado Gold as its VP technical services. Copper Mountain Mining’s new senior VP of exploration is Patrick Redmond. The new CFO of Currie Rose Resources is David Bhumgara. Forsys Metals named Willem Kotze manager of the Norasa...
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Falcon Signs MOU to Acquire Viernes Project Next to Yamana's El-Penon Gold/Silver Deposit in Chile

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / FALCON GOLD CORP. (TSXV:FG)(FSE:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ('Falcon' or the 'Company') is very pleased to announce the company has signed a Memo of Understanding (MOU) to acquire the Viernes project located 122 km SE of Antofagasta City in Northern Chile. The claims encompass 13 claim blocks covering 3,300 Ha. The west portion of the project offers prospectivity for epithermal gold veins as evidenced by outcrops of the Chile-Alemania Paleocene volcano-stratigraphic sequence, which is the same host rock at the El-Peñon Gold Mine owned by Yamana Gold. Additionally, large Eocene Monzodiorite rocks are also highly prospective for porphyry gold-copper mineralization.
METAL MINING
mining.com

The world’s top 10 gold mining companies

The industry is dominated by a select group of majors. Together, the world’s top 10 gold miners produced 27.48 million ounces (Moz) in 2020, worth approximately $48 billion, according to data from Mining Intelligence. North America leading. At a country level, China is the largest producer in the world accounting...
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

AbraSilver files technical report for Diablillos project, Argentina

AbraSilver Resource Corp. [AGBRA-TSXV; ABBRF-OTC] has filed on SEDAR a NI 43-101 compliant, independent technical report on its 100%-owned Diablillos project located 160 km southwest of Salta, Salta province, Argentina. There are no material differences in the report from results disclosed in the company’s press release dated September 15, 2021....
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

i-80 Gold Intersects High-Grade Gold in Underground Drilling at Granite Creek – Including 41.3 g/t Au over 7.1 m & 16.0 g/t Au over 7.3 m

I-80 Gold Corp. (TSX:IAU) (OTCQX:IAUCF) (“i-80”, or the “Company”)is pleased to announce positive initial assay results from the ongoing underground drill program at the Company’s Granite Creek Property (“Granite Creek” or “the Property”) located in Humboldt County, Nevada. High-grade results from drilling from the 4740 Level targeting mineralization in the...
INDUSTRY
resourceworld.com

Jazz Resources drills 7.73 metres of 49.92 g/t gold at Vila Nova, Brazil, shares up

Jazz Resources Inc. [JZR-TSXV] reports that drilling undertaken on the bedrock portion of the Vila Nova gold project, Amapa state, Brazil, has intersected multiple veins with visible gold in all four drill holes, including the previously reported veins totalling 23.09 metres grading 31.58 g/t (one oz/ton) at a vertical depth of 74.47 metres in Hole VN-3 (cord. 44.416N, 418.157W).
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

Walker River drills 29 metres of 1.61 g/t gold at Lapon Project, Nevada

Walker River Resources Corp. [WRR-TSXV; WRRZF-OTC] reported additional drill results from the 2021 reverse circulation (RC) drill programs at its 100%-owned Lapon Gold Project located approximately 60 km southeast of Yerington, Nevada. This latest phase of drilling was necessary to determine structure and morphology for 3D geological modeling. Drilling was...
NEVADA STATE
resourceworld.com

Mawson drills 21.7 metres of 4.7 g/t gold, 1% antimony at Sunday Creek, Australia

Mawson Gold Ltd. [MAW-TSX; MWSNF-OTC; MXR-FSE] reported assays from seven diamond drill holes (MDDSC016A-22) at the 100%-owned Sunday Creek project in the Victorian goldfields of Australia. The Sunday Creek epizonal-style gold project is located 56 km north of Melbourne and within 19,365 hectares of exploration tenements. Highlights include 21.7 metres...
ECONOMY

