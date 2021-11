The DAX is putting in a short-term consolidation pattern after breaking a downward line of resistance. This should have it rallying back towards the record high. People have asked if a head-and-shoulders top could be forming. The answer is, sure. But for now there is still much work to be done to confirm that scenario, so continuing to run with what is in front of us, which is a bullish-looking market.

