SOMERSWORTH — The city's 2021 election is Tuesday, Nov. 2, when voters will choose the mayor, city councilors and School Board members. Here's your guide to everything you need to know about the city election, which is held every two years. Incumbent Mayor Dana Hilliard, who is seeking a fifth term, is being challenged by at-large City Councilor Crystal Paradis and Ken Hilton, who is making his first step into Somersworth politics.

SOMERSWORTH, NH ・ 7 DAYS AGO