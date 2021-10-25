CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Level Up: 20 Times Ciara’s Style Left Us Speechless

By Marsha B. @introvertNthecity
 7 days ago

Ciara has come a long way from her “My Goodies” days. The singer, dancer, sometimes model, and mother of three has trailblazed her way through the entertainment industry. You will often see her on the cover of somebody’s major magazine, or fashionably posing on the red carpet of a high-profile event. This Texas-native beauty moved all the way up like the Jeffersons.

Ciara has managed to reinvent her career time and time again. Her music and killer dance moves is what got her on the scene, but her strong sense of fashion is what keeps her there. She is often the fashion fixture of the red carpet. No matter the event, Ciara shuts it down in something daring, jaw-dropping, and unique to her.

Over the years, Ciara showed us that things can only get sexier after motherhood. Although her style has evolved into a more mature version of her, she’s never let go of that inner sexy Scorpio.

In honor of of Ciara’s 36th birthday, we’re revisiting the 20 times Ciara left us speechless on in the world of fashion.

1. CIARA AT THE BET AWARDS, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TGN6Q_0cbz9mIl00

Ciara attended the 2021 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. She dazzled in a Alexandre Vauthier spring/summer 2021 Couture jumpsuit.

2. CIARA SPOTTED IN VENICE, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Z9sZ_0cbz9mIl00

During a vacation, Russell Wilson and Ciara arrived at the Harry’s Bar for a dinner on July 02, 2021 in Venice, Italy.

3. CIARA AT ELLE’S 27TH ANNUAL WOMEN IN HOLLYWOOD CELEBRATION, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PRQdJ_0cbz9mIl00

Ciara arrived to attend ELLE’s 27th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. She looked flawless in a white Mônot gown from the brand’s Spring 2022 collection.

4. CIARA AT THE MET GALA, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25UawU_0cbz9mIl00

Ciara attended The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. The singer paid homage to her husband and American culture in a Dundas sequins jersey gown.

5. CIARA AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ytlO_0cbz9mIl00

Ciara attended the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The singer gave HAUTE LEWKS in a black, lace Tom Ford gown.

6. CIARA AT THE “RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE” VIEWING PARTY, 2019

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ufTHc_0cbz9mIl00

Ciara hopped on the neon trend when she attended the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Viewing Party with this neon green matching set.

7. CIARA AT THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER’S EMPOWERMENT IN ENTERTAINMENT EVENT, 2019

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nb3pL_0cbz9mIl00

There is nothing sexier than a woman in a suit. Ciara proved that at The Hollywood Reporter’s Empowerment In Entertainment Event when she wore this silver suit.

8. CIARA AT THE RECORDING ACADEMY AND CLIVE DAVIS’ 2019 PRE-GRAMMY GALA, 2019

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ih31n_0cbz9mIl00

Ciara is known for showing off those toned legs with a high slit. Here she is at Clive Davis’ Pre Grammy Gala in a gorgeous black frock.

9. CIARA AT THE CFDA FASHION AWARDS, 2019

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33wt36_0cbz9mIl00

Ciara gave us bohemian goddess realness on the red carpet of the CFDA Fashion Awards. These faux locs are everything!

10. CIARA AT THE ESSENCE BEAUTY CARNIVAL, 2019

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ceJtK_0cbz9mIl00

Come through, body! Ciara showed off her tone physique in a grey bardot mini dress.

11. CIARA AT VH1’S ANNUAL “DEAR MAMA: A LOVE LETTER TO MOM” EVENT, 2019

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qsY6w_0cbz9mIl00

Ciara wore a structured bardot top with metallic shorts to VH1’s Annual “Dear Mama: A Love Letter To Mom” event. Obsessed!

12. CIARA AT THE VANITY FAIR OSCAR PARTY, 2019

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h3L2T_0cbz9mIl00

Ciara looked flawless at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a pink and glittery Versace gown.

13. CIARA AT THE MET GALA, 2019

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=246dFs_0cbz9mIl00

Ciara and her afro shut the MET Gala down in this custom Peter Dundas emerald green gown.

14. CIARA AT THE BET AWARDS, 2019

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ri5B2_0cbz9mIl00

Ciara looked fiery in an orange mini dress with exaggerated shoulders at the 2019 BET Awards.

15. CIARA AT HARLEM’S FASHION ROW 12TH ANNUAL FASHION SHOW & STYLE AWARDS, 2019

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iYnSw_0cbz9mIl00

What I love most about Ciara is the wide range to her style. She killed it at Harlem’s Fashion Row 12th Annual Fashion Show and Style Awards in this neon green and black plaid Off White jumpsuit.

16. CIARA AT THE BUD LIGHT SUPER BOWL MUSIC FEST, 2019

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mpVJ9_0cbz9mIl00

This is as simple as Ciara gets. She attended Bud Light’s Super Bowl Music Fest clad in a simple black satin blazer.

17. CIARA ON THE STREETS OF LA, 2019

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2va02T_0cbz9mIl00

Ciara used the streets of LA as her runway as she was captured striking a pose in a printed Balmain mini dress.

18. CIARA AT THE BLACK GIRLS ROCK EVENT, 2019

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45GlnM_0cbz9mIl00

Ciara was a vision of perfection at the Black Girls Rock Event. Her sequin bardot grown hugged her in all the right places.

19. CIARA AT THE 23RD ANNUAL ACE AWARDS, 2019

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wTFlB_0cbz9mIl00

Ciara is known for rocking her long, luxurious locs but every now and then she switches it up. She attended the 23rd Annual ACE Awards in this adorable pixie cut.

20. CIARA AT WORLDPRIDE NYC, 2019

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16sEjK_0cbz9mIl00

Ciara gave full look for this year’s World Pride Day. Her animal print dress paired with a black hat is everything we didn’t know we needed.

Person
Ciara
