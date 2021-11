St. Joseph police responded to a shooting call Saturday night and believe the victim shot himself. Officers arrived at 1205 South 23rd Street around 7:30 Saturday evening and found the victim lying on the sidewalk, suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper thigh area near his groin. Police believe the shot was self-inflicted. Officers had to call for emergency backup to deal with a large crowd that had gathered. Officers cleared the crowd and detained a few of those gathered in the area.

