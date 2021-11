An attrition wave is sweeping the nation. The Department of Labor reports that in April, May and June 2021, a total of 11.5 million workers quit their jobs. And it’s not over. According to Gallup’s research, 48% of employees are actively looking to make a change, and Personio research indicates nearly one out of four employees will do so in the next six months.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO