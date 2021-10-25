CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Car that crashed into Van Nuys building, killing 1, was being followed by police after doing donuts in street takeover

By Erin Myers, KTLA Digital Staff
KTLA
KTLA
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=473IbK_0cbz8Jw100

A car being followed by police after participating in a street takeover plowed into a Van Nuys business where a party was being held, killing a woman and injuring several others, police said Monday.

An illegal street takeover occurred around 8 p.m. Sunday in the area of Strathern Street and Haskell Avenue as a police helicopter was overhead, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Jeff Smith told KTLA.

Police in the helicopter saw a 2007 black Chevy Tahoe doing donuts in the intersection, and decided to follow the vehicle, which took off at an “extremely high rate of speed” with no lights on, Smith said.

Still speeding, the vehicle attempted a turn and plowed into a business in the 7600 block of Woodley Avenue, striking several people who were attending a vendor pop-up party inside.

An unidentified Woodland Hills woman, believed to be around 40 years old, was killed in the crash.

Seven others were taken to various hospitals, including one person who suffered a broken arm and hip.

LAPD officers who were already responding to reports of reckless driving at the intersection had seen the fleeing driver passing by and turned around to catch and arrest him, when he crashed.

The driver, 18-year-old Luis Carrillo-Castaneda, was taken into custody at the scene and arrested on suspicion of murder, according to LAPD.

“There is a possibility that drugs were involved in his driving ability,” Smith said. “That is pending toxicology and blood results.”

Carrillo-Castaneda sustained minor injuries as a result of the collision, police said.

The driver had been involved in previous crashes and has a prior arrest, according to the officer.

Smith said street racing is becoming more prevalent in the city.

“It’s hard for us to stop because you get sometimes 20, 50, 100 cars involved. We don’t have those kinds of assets to swoop in on them,” Smith said. “They usually do it within a 10 minute period, and they take off in all different directions.”

Video from the scene showed an open hole in the wall of the building after the crash.

Officials said owners were planning to open up a sports bar at the location, but were temporarily leasing it out for pop-up events as they wait for their permits.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact LAPD Detective Barragan at 818-644-8028 or Detective Davis at 818-644-8032.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTLA

Police fatally shoot man holding knife in Van Nuys: LAPD

The Los Angeles Police and Fire departments were on scene in Van Nuys after police fatally shot a man in the 13800 West Victory Boulevard near Matilija Avenue. Police received calls about the man, who was in his 40s or 50s, at about 5 p.m., according to Officer Orris of the LAPD. Police received reports […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

CHP pursues driver in South L.A.

The California Highway Patrol pursued a driver in South Los Angeles Sunday night. The black sedan and its three passengers reached high speeds during the pursuit, which began at about 9:20 p.m., before the driver pulled over about 25 minutes later. The car was possibly wanted for street racing, according to Officer Kravig of the […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Van Nuys, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
City
Woodland Hills, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Woman arrested after allegedly stabbing two people with pliers in Bloomington

A 25-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing two people with pliers on Saturday in Bloomington, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said. Deputies responded to an unincorporated area of Bloomington in the 10000 block of Claremont Avenue at about 4:37 p.m. after someone reported that two people had been stabbed with pliers, the Sheriff’s […]
BLOOMINGTON, CA
KTLA

1 dead after minivan catches fire in downtown Los Angeles: LAFD

A person died after a minivan caught fire in downtown Los Angeles Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The name, age and gender of the person who died have not been released, but they were found inside the vehicle after firefighters extinguished the blaze at 12:18 p.m. in the 8400 block of Flower […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Long Beach police shoot, wound man allegedly armed with paintball gun

A police officer wounded a 28-year-old man allegedly armed with a paintball gun during a shooting early Sunday morning in West Long Beach, authorities said. The man suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his lower body and is expected to survive, the Long Beach Police Department said in a news release Sunday. The incident happened at […]
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Bystander fatally wounded in Compton gunfight: Sheriff’s Department

A man was fatally shot in Compton Saturday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The shooting occurred in the 200 block of North Bowen Avenue at about 10:05 a.m., according to authorities. The 45-year-old man, whose name was not released, was found in a driveway suffering from an unknown number of gunshot […]
COMPTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cars#Police#Doughnut#Accident#Chevy#Lapd
KTLA

1 dead, another injured in Valinda shooting: Sheriff’s Department

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Valinda Saturday night, the department announced. The shooting occurred in the 15800 block of Amar Road at 8:47 p.m., where one man was pronounced dead at the scene. The second man was taken to […]
VALINDA, CA
KTLA

2 wounded in Long Beach shooting: police

An altercation in Long Beach resulted in two men being shot on Saturday, the Long Beach Police Department announced. The shooting occurred at about 4:38 p.m. in the 500 block of East Pacific Coast Highway between Linden Avenue and Atlantic Avenue, a department spokesperson said in an email. When officers arrived, they found two men […]
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KTLA

2 killed in fiery crash involving big rig, SUV in Ventura: CHP

Two men died in a fiery collision involving an SUV and a big rig Friday night in Ventura, authorities said. The crash occurred just before 10 p.m. on Wells Road, where it crosses over Highway 126 in the Saticoy area, according to the California Highway Patrol. Two Oxnard men in a 2003 Mitsubishi Montero SUV were pronounced dead at […]
VENTURA, CA
KTLA

Man fatally wounded in Carson shooting: Sheriff’s Department

A man was fatally shot in Carson Friday afternoon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced. The shooting occurred at a retail center in the 21600 block of South Figueroa Street at about 4:40 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Department. A deputy patrolling the area heard shouts and saw the assailant approach two men, exchange […]
CARSON, CA
KTLA

Missing Mid-City mom has family, police concerned

Police and relatives of a missing Mid-City mom are asking for the public’s help in finding her. Heidi Planck, 39, has not been seen since Oct. 17 in the 7800 block of Gardendale Street in Downey. Three days later, on Oct. 20, Planck was not present to pick up her son from school in the […]
DOWNEY, CA
KTLA

Premature infant saves Jurupa Valley dad’s life

At only three weeks old and around 7 pounds, baby Juliette Francine is being hailed a hero. “She was born a month early. It was like ‘I got to get out of here so I can save my daddy,’” said her father, Jonathan Cedillo. Cedillo nearly died just days after she was born. But a […]
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
KTLA

Person shot in Burbank, suspect remains at large: Police

A person was shot just before 10 p.m. in Burbank Thursday night, according to the Burbank Police Department. The victim was shot at least one time, and they were taken to a local hospital in unknown condition, according to Lt. Green of the Burbank Police Department. The suspect remains at large, but a perimeter has […]
BURBANK, CA
KTLA

KTLA

11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy