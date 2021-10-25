CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Outlets of Mississippi to host Truck-or-Treat event

By Kaitlin Howell
 7 days ago

PEARL, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Leaders with the Outlets of Mississippi announced the annual Trunk-or-Treat event will take place on Saturday, October 30.

The event will be from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Activities will kick off earlier in the day at noon where kids can enjoy games, crafts inside The Meeting Room, and a dance party on the Plaza outside the Food Court.

LIST: Trick-or-Treat times for Halloween 2021

At 2:00 p.m., S.H.I.E.L.D. Corvette Club of Mississippi and mustang club Wicked Stangs of Mississippi will square off for trunk-or-treat fun in the back parking lot.

“We had to cancel our event last year, so we are very excited to host this event in 2021. This is a really fun day that always draws a family-friendly crowd, and the parents really enjoy the two car clubs coming together to do this for the kids. If you want to avoid the big crowd on Saturday, we’re hosting a Kid’s Night on Friday from 6 to 8pm, so there’s something for everyone this weekend. Come out and join us,” said Carlos Hernandez, General Manager of Outlets of Mississippi.

Kid’s Night will take place inside The Meeting Room where kids can still dress in costume and enjoy games and movies.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

WJTV 12

MDEQ hosts E-waste recycling drive at Mississippi Farmer’s Market

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Farmer’s Market in Jackson held its annual e-waste recycling drive on Friday, October 29th. The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) encouraged everyone to recycle their old electronics. “Here’s a day you can come out and bring those things that are just sitting in your garage, taking up space […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Morning ‘Sip at Mitchell Farms

COLLINS, Miss. (WJTV)-Watch Chloe Ortega and Jacob Lanier at Mitchell Farms Pumpkin Patch in Collins! The pumpkin patch is now open for tours, for more information click here.
COLLINS, MS
WJTV 12

Commissioner: “Everything will be ready by Tuesday”

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The task to deliver more than 150 voting machines to 108 precincts before Election Day Tuesday is almost complete, according to the Hinds County Election Commissioner. The county encountered issues when the company that was supposed to deliver the machines didn’t do it fast enough. Now, the county has hired a new […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

190 Jackson customers under boil water notice

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, leaders with the City of Jackson announced 190 customers have been placed under a boil water notice. The following areas are under the advisory: North Siwell Road (499-1900) South McRaven Road (2200-3399) McRaven Road (5700-6099) Davis Cove North Pine Lea Drive South Pine Lea Drive Michelle Rae Drive Oakridge […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Ida assistance centers to open on November 1st in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Disaster Registration Intake Centers for Hurricane Ida will open on November 1st for businesses and residents of Amite, Hancock, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall, and Wilkinson counties. Neighbors may be eligible for federal individual assistance through FEMA or low-interest loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). Only businesses in Adams, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Hurricane Ida unemployment assistance now available

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Disaster Unemployment Assistance is now available for Amite, Hancock, Jackson, Pearl River, Harrison, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson counties. According to the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES), people who were living or working in one of the listed counties at the time of Hurricane Ida are eligible for assistance. Those who […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Fire Marshal shares tips to avoid heating-related deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities with the State Fire Marshal’s Office said there have been 10 heating-related deaths in Mississippi so far in 2021. Weather forecasts predict low temperatures in the 40s for the near future. As temperatures drop, Mississippians will turn on central heat and plug-in space heaters for the first time in months. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

