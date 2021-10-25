Outlets of Mississippi to host Truck-or-Treat event

PEARL, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Leaders with the Outlets of Mississippi announced the annual Trunk-or-Treat event will take place on Saturday, October 30.

The event will be from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Activities will kick off earlier in the day at noon where kids can enjoy games, crafts inside The Meeting Room, and a dance party on the Plaza outside the Food Court.

At 2:00 p.m., S.H.I.E.L.D. Corvette Club of Mississippi and mustang club Wicked Stangs of Mississippi will square off for trunk-or-treat fun in the back parking lot.

“We had to cancel our event last year, so we are very excited to host this event in 2021. This is a really fun day that always draws a family-friendly crowd, and the parents really enjoy the two car clubs coming together to do this for the kids. If you want to avoid the big crowd on Saturday, we’re hosting a Kid’s Night on Friday from 6 to 8pm, so there’s something for everyone this weekend. Come out and join us,” said Carlos Hernandez, General Manager of Outlets of Mississippi.

Kid’s Night will take place inside The Meeting Room where kids can still dress in costume and enjoy games and movies.

