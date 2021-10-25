CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MS

State Sen. Brice Wiggins announces he will run for Congress in 4th District

By Will Stribling
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13HM02_0cbz80FT00
Sen. Brice Wiggins, R-Pascagoula, reviews a handout from the Mississippi Department of Human Services presentation, before a working group of legislators, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2016, at the Capitol in Jackson. Credit: Rogelio V. Solis, AP

State Sen. Brice Wiggins, a Jackson County Republican, announced on Monday he is running for Congress in south Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District.

Wiggins, a former prosecutor who is currently serving in his third term representing Senate District 52, is the sixth Republican to announce a run for the seat held by incumbent Congressman Steven Palazzo.

Palazzo has been the subject of a House ethics investigation for allegedly misspending hundreds of thousands of dollars of campaign funds. A congressional ethics report made public in March alleged that Palazzo misspent campaign and congressional funds, and said it found evidence he used his office to help his brother and used staff for personal errands and services.

The congressman, who has denied wrongdoing, has not yet filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run for reelection in 2022.

READ MORE: Ethics report: ‘Substantial’ evidence of Rep. Palazzo wrongdoing

On his congressional campaign website, Wiggins has already taken aim at the incumbent, calling Palazzo part of the “D.C. swamp.”

“We should all be angry that our own member of Congress is under investigation for misappropriating funds as well as using his position to provide unethical and immoral favors to family and friends,” Wiggins said.

If elected, Wiggins promises to “fight the D.C.-oriented socialist agenda” and advocate for a litany of conservative policy priorities, including cutting federal spending and taxation, securing the southern border and defending the Second Amendment, among others.

“I have been honored to serve the great people of Jackson County and the interests of South Mississippi for the past 10 years as a state senator,” Wiggins said in a press release. “During that time, as a Senate leader working with state-wide and other legislative leaders, Republicans gained a super-majority in the legislature and South Mississippi has seen its influence grow. As a Congressman, I’ll have an even larger platform to make a difference for all south Mississippians.”

READ MORE: Jackson Co. sheriff running for Congress seat held by Rep. Palazzo

We want to hear from you!

Central to our mission at Mississippi Today is inspiring civic engagement. We think critically about how we can foster healthy dialogue between people who think differently about government and politics. We believe that conversation — raw, earnest talking and listening to better understand each other — is vital to the future of Mississippi. We encourage you to engage with us and each other on our social media accounts, email our reporters directly or leave a comment for our editor by clicking the button below.

Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Mississippi Today

Gov. Tate Reeves dodging on promised medical marijuana session

Other than to joke about people thinking he might have smoked marijuana before his speech, Gov. Tate Reeves on Thursday never mentioned the issue that has had patients, lawmakers and voters on pins and needles for months: If or when he will call a special legislative session on medical marijuana as he promised.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson County, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Mississippi State
County
Jackson County, MS
Mississippi Today

Mississippi Stories: Dr. Tommie Mabry

In this episode of Mississippi Stories, Mississippi Today Editor-At-Large Marshall Ramsey visits with educator and motivational speaker Dr. Tommie Mabry. Mabry is the founder of Tommie Mabry Company and Best Selling Author of A Dark Journey To a Light Future and If Tommie Can Do It, We Can Do It. Born and raised in a tough, impoverished neighborhood in Jackson, Mississippi, Mabry was seemingly destined to sink into a life of crime, drugs and violence. However, he was able to turn his life around and now has become an author and motivational speaker focused on uplifting kids and the educators who teach them.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Today

Marshall Ramsey: Braves

Central to our mission at Mississippi Today is inspiring civic engagement. We think critically about how we can foster healthy dialogue between people who think differently about government and politics. We believe that conversation — raw, earnest talking and listening to better understand each other — is vital to the future of Mississippi. We encourage you to engage with us and each other on our social media accounts, email our reporters directly or leave a comment for our editor by clicking the button below.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Palazzo
Person
Brice Wiggins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Republicans#State#Senate#House
Mississippi Today

Want to try your hand at redistricting? Come draw your own map

People wanting to draw their own congressional district can access legislative computers and in-depth data to do so until Nov. 5. The guidelines of the Joint Legislative Redistricting Committee require public access for three weeks to allow the public to draw their own congressional districts and three weeks to draw their own state House and Senate districts.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
Mississippi Today

State school board association denounces national group’s request for federal assistance to protect educators

The Mississippi School Boards Association is making it known it had no part in the National School Boards Association’s request for federal assistance to protect school board members, students and educators from threats and harassment over issues such as mask-wearing and critical race theory. The Mississippi School Boards Association (MSBA)...
JACKSON, MS
Mississippi Today

‘We are the future’: Students react to proposal that would slash thousands in financial aid

It was late at night in December 2018 when Andy Flores discovered an opportunity that would change his life. The senior at Ocean Springs High School was searching the internet for college scholarships when he came across a result for an aid program on the website for Mississippi’s Office of Student Financial Aid. The description said the program paid for all four years of college.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
Mississippi Today

Marshall Ramsey: Light’s Out

Like that neighbor who turned his lights out to keep trick-or-treaters away, the governor is stalling on calling a special session. Central to our mission at Mississippi Today is inspiring civic engagement. We think critically about how we can foster healthy dialogue between people who think differently about government and politics. We believe that conversation — raw, earnest talking and listening to better understand each other — is vital to the future of Mississippi. We encourage you to engage with us and each other on our social media accounts, email our reporters directly or leave a comment for our editor by clicking the button below.
POLITICS
Mississippi Today

Marshall Ramsey: Colin Powell

General Colin Powell have Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith and Bennie Thompson agreeing on something. That is nothing short of a miracle. Central to our mission at Mississippi Today is inspiring civic engagement. We think critically about how we can foster healthy dialogue between people who think differently about government and politics. We believe that conversation — raw, earnest talking and listening to better understand each other — is vital to the future of Mississippi. We encourage you to engage with us and each other on our social media accounts, email our reporters directly or leave a comment for our editor by clicking the button below.
U.S. POLITICS
Mississippi Today

Mississippi Today

Jackson, MS
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mississippi Today is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) news and media company with a forward-facing mission of civic engagement and public dialog through service journalism, live events and digital outreach.

 https://mississippitoday.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy