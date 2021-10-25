CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

15 States Producing the Most Solar Energy

By Toni Allen
moneytalksnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's Note: This story originally appeared on Commodity.com. In the first few months of President Joe Biden’s administration, one of his top policy priorities has been addressing the threat of climate change — while also improving infrastructure and creating jobs to generate economic growth. Biden has stated a goal...

www.moneytalksnews.com

CBS Minnesota

Xcel Energy Commits To Net-Zero Carbon Goal By 2050

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —   Xcel Energy announced Monday the company’s goal to achieve zero greenhouse gas emissions from its natural gas business by 2050. According to the release, “Xcel Energy is the only major U.S. energy provider to announce its commitment to provide 100% carbon-free electricity for reducing greenhouse gas emissions across three large sectors of the economy: electricity, natural gas use in buildings, and transportation.” “Our vision for delivering net-zero energy by 2050 is an important evolution in our clean energy leadership,” said Bob Frenzel, president and CEO of Xcel Energy. Frenzel said the effort to deliver clean energy will give...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Shore News Network

Congresswoman Stands Near Her Gas-Powered Minivan While Using Candy, Rice To Prove Oil Companies Are Bad

Democratic California Rep. Katie Porter stood near her gas-powered minivan while using candy and rice as props during a House hearing on “Big Oil.”. Porter laced into fossil fuel industry officials, using the props to show how much money the companies spend on oil and gas production compared to renewable alternatives and how much federal land they control for drilling. While Porter criticized the executives and their companies, she stood near a gas-powered minivan which she used to carry rice bags for her demonstration.
etftrends.com

As Renewable Energy Continues to Thrive, Bask in This Solar ETF

A push toward more renewable energy use is allowing solar-powered projects to thrive, as well as exchange traded funds (ETFs) that focus on the like, such as the Global X Solar ETF (RAYS). Even during a pandemic-ravaged year, 2020 saw a surge in solar-powered projects. RAYS seeks to invest in...
Standard Banner

Your newspaper is partially powered by solar energy

The newspaper you’re holding — or looking at on-line — came to you in part courtesy of the sun. So far this year, solar power from an array atop the Jefferson County Standard Banner’s 122 West Old Andrew Johnson Highway office in Jefferson City accounted for 80 percent of the electricity used there, not including the big press downstairs.
WALB 10

Lee County amends Solar Energy Ordinance

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County Commissioners are moving forward with their solar energy plans. But they say they want to make sure to keep the residents’ best interests in mind. Lee County Commissioners amended Chapter 70 of their Solar Ordinance to include extended zoning regulations after the sustainable energy...
Nature.com

A global inventory of photovoltaic solar energy generating units

Photovoltaic (PV) solar energy generating capacity has grown by 41 per cent per year since 20091. Energy system projections that mitigate climate change and aid universal energy access show a nearly ten-fold increase in PV solar energy generating capacity by 20402,3. Geospatial data describing the energy system are required to manage generation intermittency, mitigate climate change risks, and identify trade-offs with biodiversity, conservation and land protection priorities caused by the land-use and land-cover change necessary for PV deployment. Currently available inventories of solar generating capacity cannot fully address these needs1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9. Here we provide a global inventory of commercial-, industrial- and utility-scale PV installations (that is, PV generating stations in excess of 10Â kilowatts nameplate capacity) by using a longitudinal corpus of remote sensing imagery, machine learning and a large cloud computation infrastructure. We locate and verify 68,661 facilities, an increase of 432 per cent (in number of facilities) on previously available asset-level data. With the help of a hand-labelled test set, we estimate global installed generating capacity to be 423"‰gigawatts (âˆ’75/+77"‰gigawatts)Â at the end of 2018. Enrichment of our dataset with estimates of facility installation date, historic land-cover classification and proximity to vulnerable areas allows us to show that most of the PV solar energy facilities are sited on cropland, followed by aridlands and grassland. Our inventory could aid PV delivery aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals.
WLUC

The Michigan House Energy Committee continues talks concerning accessible solar energy

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The push to establish more community solar facilities in the Upper Peninsula continued today. The Michigan House Energy Committee is considering whether to move forward with legislation that could make renewable energy more accessible. While renewable energy is becoming common in many states, Michigan’s current laws make it difficult for people without land to choose clean power.
The Lima News

Hardin County solar energy center dedicated

ALGER — A partnership between Invenergy and Dominion Energy has resulted in a 150 megawatt alternating current solar farm near Alger in Hardin County. Officials from both companies cut the ribbon on the completion of the Hardin Solar 1 facility which can produce enough electricity to power more than 34,000 American homes.
WLNS

State’s largest energy companies launch campaign to expand solar power

UNDATED (WOOD) — Consumers Energy and DTE Energy on Monday announced a new collaboration that aims to expand solar energy use. The MI Community Solar project will promote the billions of dollars being invested into community solar projects and future endeavors, educating homeowners and business owners about renewable energy opportunities. The goal is to extend […]
WSJM

Utilities Say Community Solar Projects Bring Clean Energy, Economic Benefits

Utilities in Michigan are raising awareness about the ways consumers can get involved in cleaning up the energy grid, including by participating in community solar projects. The projects involve multiple customers subscribing to solar-energy generation, and then getting credits for the energy produced on their monthly bills. Sarah Nielsen, executive...
Buffalo News

Niagara Falls to consider law regulating solar energy projects

Niagara Falls may soon join the list of local communities that regulate the size and location of solar energy projects. Wednesday, the City Council will vote on starting the process toward such a law, beginning with a 120-day moratorium on solar projects to give the city time to work through the process.
KCRG.com

MidAmerican Energy to steer in new solar projects

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - MidAmerican Energy is taking the final steps this year to flip the switch at the company’s first utility-scale solar energy project, located in Waterloo. This rings in a new era for MidAmerican’s renewable portfolio – and for its customers – since the Waterloo solar project and others coming online later this year will expand the company’s renewable energy mix in Iowa.
WATERLOO, IA

