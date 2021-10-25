Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 03:25:00 Expires: 2021-11-01 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Target Area: Kauai North; Kauai Southwest; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Windward West; Molokai North; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Waianae Coast; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI AND FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI .A large, north-northwest swell will peak early this morning, which is significantly later than originally expected. As a result, the advisory has been extended through this afternoon. A gradual downward trend is anticipated by this evening before a larger and more significant swell arrives late tonight into Tuesday. This larger swell will likely drive surf heights to warning levels Tuesday for exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands. HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Surf of 12 to 18 feet along north facing shores. Surf of 10 to 14 feet along west facing shores. * WHERE...North and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and for the north facing shores of Maui. * WHEN...Surf will peak at these levels through the morning hours, then slowly begin to lower this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
