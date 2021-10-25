CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-25 11:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-26 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 22:25:00 Expires: 2021-11-01 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches of north central and northwest Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Kauai North, Kauai Southwest, Maui Central Valley North by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 03:25:00 Expires: 2021-11-01 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Target Area: Kauai North; Kauai Southwest; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Windward West; Molokai North; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Waianae Coast; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI AND FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI .A large, north-northwest swell will peak early this morning, which is significantly later than originally expected. As a result, the advisory has been extended through this afternoon. A gradual downward trend is anticipated by this evening before a larger and more significant swell arrives late tonight into Tuesday. This larger swell will likely drive surf heights to warning levels Tuesday for exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands. HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Surf of 12 to 18 feet along north facing shores. Surf of 10 to 14 feet along west facing shores. * WHERE...North and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and for the north facing shores of Maui. * WHEN...Surf will peak at these levels through the morning hours, then slowly begin to lower this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Ocean, Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-01 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Coastal Ocean; Ocean MINOR TIDAL FLOODING ALONG BARNEGAT BAY INTO MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Barnegat Bay and the tidal waterways that flow into it. * WHEN...Through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Minor roadway flooding is possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Do not drive on flooded roadways.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 19:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-31 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Charlotte; Coastal Hillsborough; Coastal Lee; Coastal Manatee; Coastal Sarasota; Pinellas HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING Swells and seas on Gulf waters have subsided, ending the high risk of rip currents.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 19:00:00 Expires: 2021-11-02 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Culebra County. * WHEN...From this evening through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 02:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-01 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Coastal Gulf HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Bay and Gulf County Beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Knox, Marshall, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-01 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Knox; Marshall; Stark FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Knox, Stark and Marshall Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sub-freezing temperatures with lows as low as the upper 20s are possible several nights this week.
KNOX COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Anne Arundel by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 22:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-01 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Anne Arundel COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Anne Arundel County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Monday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 2.6 feet, water may begin to pond in the parking lot at Annapolis City Dock, and surround the Alex Haley Memorial. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one to one and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Annapolis U.S. Naval Academy is at 2:36 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Severn River at Annapolis MLLW Categories - Minor 2.6 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/03 AM 2.6 1.2 1.3 0 Minor 01/02 PM 2.3 0.9 1.2 0-1 None 02/03 AM 2.2 0.8 1.0 0 None 02/03 PM 2.1 0.7 0.9 0 None 03/04 AM 2.0 0.6 0.8 0 None 03/05 PM 2.1 0.7 0.7 0 None
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Essex, Morris, Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 22:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-01 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. NJC013-027-031-011430- /O.CON.KPHI.FL.W.0083.000000T0000Z-211102T0000Z/ /PINN4.1.ER.211027T2037Z.211028T2145Z.211101T1800Z.NO/ 1023 PM EDT Sun Oct 31 2021 ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Passaic River At Pine Brook. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 9:15 PM EDT Sunday the river level was 19.1 feet. * Flood stage is 19.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 PM EDT Sunday was 19.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall slowly, returning below flood stage on Monday afternoon. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, street flooding begins in Fairfield including Camp Lane Road. Two Bridges Road is closed going into Lincoln Park and Wayne. Target Area: Essex; Morris; Passaic The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New Jersey Passaic River At Pine Brook affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. For the Passaic River...around Pine Brook...minor flooding is occurring. Stream Fld Observed Fcsts (8 pm) Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Stg Time Date Passaic River Pine Brook 19.0 19.1 Sun 9 pm 18.9 18.5 Crested
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 22:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-01 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: St. Marys COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in St. Marys County. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EDT Monday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, yards are flooded on Saint George Island, and water will begin covering the road leading to the island, especially if there is wave action. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Point Lookout is at 10:30 PM. The next high tide at Piney Point is at 11:35 PM. The next high tide at Coltons Point is at 12:11 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. St Marys River at Straits Point MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 31/11 PM 3.0 1.4 1.6 1 Minor 01/12 PM 2.9 1.3 1.4 1 None 02/12 AM 2.7 1.1 1.2 0 None 02/01 PM 2.8 1.2 1.2 0 None 03/01 AM 2.6 1.0 1.1 0-1 None 03/02 PM 2.8 1.2 1.1 1 None
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Muscatine, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-01 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Muscatine; Scott FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the lower 30s. * WHERE...In Iowa, Muscatine and Scott Counties. In Illinois, Rock Island, Henry IL, Bureau and Putnam Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baraga, Houghton, Marquette, Southern Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 21:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-01 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baraga; Houghton; Marquette; Southern Houghton SLUSHY ACCUMULATIONS ON ROADWAYS A dominant lake-effect snow band is shifting across southern Houghton, Baraga, and western Marquette County, leading to slushy accumulations on the roadways. While soil temperatures remain above freezing, this may lead to slippery roads and perhaps icy bridges over the next few hours. Drivers should be aware of changing road conditions and slow down during slushy roadways.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 00:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-01 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: District of Columbia COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the District of Columbia. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...shoreline inundation is expected along portions of the seawall adjacent to Ohio Drive and the Hains Point Loop Road, and near the Tidal Basin and Jefferson Memorial. Minor shoreline inundation up to one foot above ground is possible elsewhere.. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one to one and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Washington Channel is at 5:29 AM.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Tompkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 04:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-01 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This warning will be in effect until the lake falls below its flood stage. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Tompkins The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New York Cayuga Lake At Ithaca affecting Tompkins County. For the Finger Lakes/seneca/oswego River...including Nedrow, Ithaca, Auburn, Ithaca, Geneva, Oneida, Liverpool, Auburn...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Cayuga Lake At Ithaca. * Until further notice. * At 4:00 AM EDT Monday the stage was 384.7 feet. * Flood stage is 383.5 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum lake stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:00 AM EDT Monday was 384.7 feet. * Forecast...The lake is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 384.7 feet. * Impact...At 385.0 feet, Significant flooding occurs around the lake. This level is approximately the same as the April 1916 and March 1936 floods. Wind waves will cause unusual land erosion and damage docks.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 05:39:00 Expires: 2021-11-02 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches of San Juan and Vicinity, and Northeast Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Onondaga by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 04:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-01 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This warning will be in effect until the lake falls below its flood stage. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Onondaga The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New York Onondaga Lake At Liverpool affecting Onondaga County. For the Finger Lakes/seneca/oswego River...including Nedrow, Ithaca, Auburn, Ithaca, Geneva, Oneida, Liverpool, Auburn...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Onondaga Lake At Liverpool. * Until further notice. * At 3:30 AM EDT Monday the stage was 366.7 feet. * Flood stage is 366.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum lake stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:30 AM EDT Monday was 366.8 feet. * Forecast...The lake is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 366.7 feet. * Impact...At 366.0 feet, Minor flood stage. Trails at Onondaga Lake Park are flooded. Marina usage is also impacted. Areas downstream of the lake, in the vicinity of Hayes Road, may be affected by flood waters.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Bureau, Henry, Putnam, Rock Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-01 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Bureau; Henry; Putnam; Rock Island FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the lower 30s. * WHERE...In Iowa, Muscatine and Scott Counties. In Illinois, Rock Island, Henry IL, Bureau and Putnam Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clark, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 10:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:54:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1100 PM EDT /1000 PM CDT/. Target Area: Clark; Crawford The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana Wabash River at Lafayette. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River from Covington down to Riverton. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches last weekend, as well as additional rainfall of up to one inch late last week are expected to continue minor flooding through this week. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Terre Haute. * Until Thursday afternoon. * At 7:30 AM CDT Monday /9:30 AM EDT Monday/ the stage was 20.1 feet. * Flood stage is 16.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CDT Monday /9:30 AM EDT Monday/ was 20.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Thursday morning and continue falling to 8.7 feet Wednesday, November 10. * Impact...At 20.5 feet, Residential property of about 50 river cabins begin to flood. North Lake and Izaak Walton Areas near West Terre Haute begin to flood. Flooding closes more county roads. Lowland agricultural flooding is in progress.
CLARK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Gosper by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-01 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Gosper WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Wet snow. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches possible, mainly on elevated and grassy surfaces. Winds will be light, generally under 10 MPH. * WHERE...Gosper County. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 3 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
GOSPER COUNTY, NE

