March Madness: Researcher sees temporary increase in COVID-19 cases in counties where universities played in NCAA Tournament
Newswise — BOSTON – The 2021-22 school year represents the third academic year disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Across the country, universities are implementing various vaccination, masking and distancing policies; however, there’s little evidence about the risk of the spread of COVID-19 at social gatherings among university students to guide schools’ policies. . A new...www.newswise.com
Comments / 0