CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

How Old Jewish Men Became the Viral Sensation of 2021

GQMagazine
GQMagazine
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Perhaps the strangest thing in a year full of strangeness: you can almost set your watch to a Jewish man of a certain age going viral on the Internet. This year, the man has more often than not been Larry David. You’ll remember that photo of David drinking espresso martinis with...

www.gq.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
GQMagazine

Richard Lewis Is Still the Man in Black

I probably owe my entire career to Richard Lewis. That might sound weird, since I’m a writer and Lewis is famously a comedian. But I was nine when I first saw Anything But Love, the show Lewis starred in with Jamie Lee Curtis from 1989 to 1993. Lewis played Marty Gold, a magazine writer, and helped shape what I wanted my “adult” life to look like. I didn’t quite understand the concept of “Jewish neurosis” at the time, but I didn't need to. When I looked at Marty, I saw an adult that reminded me of me, sort of. He was cool, but undeniably weird compared to all the other guys on television. That, and he dressed really great and had an incredible head of hair. I wanted to have a job like Marty Gold ,and I wanted to dress like him. That was being an adult to me—and in some weird way, it still is.
CELEBRITIES
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Jon Stewart?

"The Daily Show" former host Jon Stewart has come out of retirement. On Sept. 30, the talk show host premiered in his latest comedy series, "The Problem With Jon Stewart," on Apple TV+. See: How Rich...
CELEBRITIES
bloody-disgusting.com

‘Megan Is Missing’ Star Rachel Quinn Reflects on the Viral TikTok Sensation [Exclusive Clip]

Nearly a decade after its initial release, found footage horror movie Megan Is Missing went viral, disturbing a whole new generation thanks to Tik Tok and social media users that filmed their horrified reactions to the movie. Now, the found footage phenom is coming home to Blu-ray as of October 26 and is loaded with special features and bonus content.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Vermont State
New York City, NY
Society
Washington Post

How Twitter became the media of America’s left

The refrain “Twitter is not real life” is meant to be a criticism of the platform, and those who use it, as overly liberal and activist and not representative of everyday Americans. But I always think: “No, it’s not — and thank God for that.” Twitter has filled a huge void for people such as me who prefer more left-wing politicians such as Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) over more moderate Democrats and want to see the country move aggressively in a more progressive direction.
INTERNET
nickiswift.com

What Were Alec Baldwin's First Words After He Fired A Prop Gun That Killed Someone?

The world is in shock after actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of "Rust" with a prop gun. The incident occurred in New Mexico, where the film was being shot, per CNN. Hutchins was immediately transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Director Souza is undergoing medical assistance at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rich Eisen
Person
Kathryn Grody
Person
Larry David
Person
Alan Dershowitz
Person
Jerry Seinfeld
Person
Elliott Gould
Person
Iris Apfel
Person
Mandy Patinkin
Person
Adam Sandler
Person
Bob Balaban
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Mel Brooks
Person
Timothée Chalamet
hiphollywood.com

Darius McCrary Engaged To Rick James’ Ex-Wife

Darius McCrary has been in the news as of late. Last week the former “Family Matters” star revealed he’s engaged after photos and videos posted by trans reality star Sidney Starr went viral. Folks online quickly thought the two were a couple, but according to McCrary they’re just friends. He said as much in a video with his TV mom Jo Marie Payton and also said he’s got a fiancé.
RELATIONSHIPS
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Halyna Hutchins Tweet, ‘I Have Information That Will Lead To Hillary Clinton’s Arrest’?

An image shared on Instagram claims that before her death, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins tweeted, “I have information that will lead to Hillary Clinton’s arrest.”. There is no evidence Hutchins sent the tweet. Fact Check:. The image of Hutchins supposedly tweeting about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has circulated in...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewish History#New York Fashion Week#Jewish People#Jews#Vineyard#Tiktok
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Alec Baldwin?

Alec Baldwin, 63, has been a versatile presence on the big screen, TV and theater since the mid-1980s. While it is his solid acting chops that have kept him working for so long, he is also well-known...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Drew Barrymore praises Dakota Johnson for calling out Ellen DeGeneres: ‘That was amazing, by the way’

Drew Barrymore praised Dakota Johnson for her handling of the infamous interview in which she accused Ellen DeGeneres of lying.In 2019, Johnson took part in an interview on Ellen where the presenter said that she had not been invited to her 30th birthday party.However, Johnson disputed the claim and said that DeGeneres had been invited, using the now legendary line: “Actually no, that’s not the truth Ellen.”Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday (7 October), Johnson was asked about her famous neighbours. The Fifty Shades of Grey star listed off Jimmy Kimmel and said that the late night...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Funny Videos
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
AARP
NewsBreak
Instagram
hotnewhiphop.com

Alec Baldwin's Daughter Ireland Blasts Candace Owens: "Hateful, Cancerous Human"

The shooting on the set of Rust last week has been the non-stop talk of the industry as people attempt to piece together how such a brazen act of negligence could occur. We previously reported on Alec Baldwin firing a prop weapon on the set of his western film while on location in New Mexico. Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography, was fatally wounded. Director Joel Souza was shot but survived his injuries.
CELEBRITIES
GQMagazine

GQMagazine

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
330K+
Views
ABOUT

Look Sharp. Live Smart.

 http://gq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy