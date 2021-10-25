How Old Jewish Men Became the Viral Sensation of 2021

I probably owe my entire career to Richard Lewis. That might sound weird, since I’m a writer and Lewis is famously a comedian. But I was nine when I first saw Anything But Love, the show Lewis starred in with Jamie Lee Curtis from 1989 to 1993. Lewis played Marty Gold, a magazine writer, and helped shape what I wanted my “adult” life to look like. I didn’t quite understand the concept of “Jewish neurosis” at the time, but I didn't need to. When I looked at Marty, I saw an adult that reminded me of me, sort of. He was cool, but undeniably weird compared to all the other guys on television. That, and he dressed really great and had an incredible head of hair. I wanted to have a job like Marty Gold ,and I wanted to dress like him. That was being an adult to me—and in some weird way, it still is.

