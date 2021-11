LEWISTON - Just before 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Lewiston Police and Lewiston Fire Department Medics were dispatched to a crash near the top of Bryden Canyon Road. According to the Lewiston Police Department, officers arrived to find a red Cadillac Escalade and a black Ford Explorer Sport Trac had been involved in a head-on crash. Both drivers were transported to Saint Joseph's Regional Medical Center with, at the time, critical injuries. As of early Sunday morning - the names of the drivers, and an update on their condition, was not made available.

