River Plate vs Argentinos Juniors: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Argentine League Match

Manchester United face Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.United are need of another win after that dramatic last-gasp goal by Cristiano Ronaldo sunk Villarreal at Old Trafford two weeks ago.FOLLOW LIVE: Man United vs Atalanta – latest updatesThat followed a shock opening defeat at Swiss side Young Boys, and it means Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side sit third after two games.Atalanta are top of the group after beating Young Boys and a draw against Villarreal, so this promises to be a potentially crucial game in the race for qualification. Here is everything you need to know.When is the match?Manchester United vs Atalanta is tonight, Wednesday 19 October, at 8pm BST.How can I watch it?The game will be shown live in the UK on BT Sport. Subscribers can stream online via the BT Sport app and BT Sport website. Confirmed line-upsManchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford, RonaldoAtalanta: Musso; Zappacosta, Palomino, Demiral, Maehle; Freuler, De Roon, Pasalic; Ilicic, Koopmeiners; MurielOddsMan United 3/4Draw 3/1Atalanta 10/3PredictionUnited desperately need a victory to lift morale after a hammering at Leicester on the weekend, and have the firepower to get one here. Manchester United 2-0 Atalanta.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO