Tova Sherman doesn’t let things get in her way. When a friend lost a job, she was determined to find him another one. Given he worked in manufacturing and wanted to continue in the field, she approached a company she knew. They were interested until she mentioned he only had one arm. They said the job couldn’t be done with that restriction. Not true, she said and set out to prove it. She and her husband created a structure that allowed him to do the job with one arm. That man is still happily employed with the company eight years later.

EDUCATION ・ 5 DAYS AGO