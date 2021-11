The NSAA state cross country championships were held Friday at the Kearney Country Club. In Class D, Trevor Kuncl of Mullen was the silver medalist in the boys division. Kuncl finished second to Ty Schlueter of Ainsworth. Schlueter’s winning time was 16:40.2 and Kuncl’s time was 16:55.8. Mullen placed two runners in the top 15 of the Class D girls standings. Freshman Peyton Paxton placed third overall and senior Callie Coble earned a state medal by finishing 15th. The Class D girls individual champion was Jordyn Arens of Crofton in a winning time of 19:11.5. South Loup qualified as a team in Class D and finished 15th overall. The Lady Bobcats were led by Ella Cool who placed 45th overall. Jymmie Jensen of Burwell placed in the top 40 of the state meet finishing 35th. Colin Rooney of Sandhills Valley (Stapleton/McPherson County) medaled in the Class D boys race placing 15th. Ty Greenland of Arcadia/Loup City finished in the top 50 placing 40th overall.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 10 DAYS AGO