Goal and Highlights: Getafe vs Celta de Vigo in LaLiga

Jose Mourinho took responsibility after his Roma side suffered a stunning 6-1 defeat against Norwegians Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Conference League. It is the first time in Mourinho’s long and trophy-laden managerial career that one of his teams has conceded six goals in a game. Bodo/Glimt are the reigning Norwegian...
Zorya Luhansk vs CSKA Sofia - Zaporizhzhya City Stadium, in Zaporizhia, Ukraine, at 1:45 PM ET. Roma vs Bodø/Glimt - Olympic Stadium, in Rome, Italy, at 4 PM ET. 80' Historic result! Now it's the other way around. Pellegrino sets Botheim in motion and again the striker is live on the left side of the box, dribbles past Rui Patrício and pushes the ball into the goal.
WELCOME TO CAMP NOU!!! The Greatest Stadium on Earth is the site of a huge European night for Barcelona as they welcome Dynamo Kiev in Matchday 3 of the Champions League group stage, in a rare early kickoff for Barça. The Blaugrana desperately need a win to stay alive in the fight for second place in the group, but Dynamo have a tough, well-organized team that will not make it easy and Barça must be at their best. Vamos!
In what is perhaps the most mouth watering tie of the week Atletico Madrid welcome Liverpool to the Spanish capital with top spot in Group B on the line on Paramount+. Jurgen Klopp's side have won both of their group stage matches so far and will be buoyed by the return of Fabinho and Alisson to the side that crushed Watford 5-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic struck a superb free-kick as AC Milan secured a seventh successive league win to remain level on points with Serie A leaders Napoli with a 2-1 victory at Roma.The 40-year-old striker opened the scoring in the 25th minute, with Franck Kessie adding a second from the penalty spot in the second half after Ibrahimovic was upended.Milan’s Theo Hernandez was sent off before Stephan El Shaarawy grabbed a late consolation goal in stoppage time for the home side, but it was not enough as manager Jose Mourinho – who spent two successful seasons with Inter Milan – suffered his...
Getafe’s winless start to the 2021/22 La Liga season has continued in Monday night action as Celta Vigo clinched a 3-0 win and the hosts ended with nine men. Quique Sanchez Flores returned to the club for a third spell earlier this month but they remain rock bottom in the Spanish top flight.
MADRID (AP) — Santi Mina has scored twice and Iago Aspas once as Celta Vigo defeated last-place Getafe 3-0 to keep its opponent winless in the Spanish league. Mina found the net in the 55th and 73rd minutes and Aspas scored in the 58th to give the visitors their first win after two straight losses. Getafe played a man down from the 63rd after defender Djené Dakonam was sent off for a foul on Mina. Getafe started the season with seven straight losses before drawing two consecutive matches entering Monday’s game. Second-to-last-place Levante is the only other team without a league win.
Getafe vs Celta Vigo: Getafe will take on Celta Vigo in the Matchday 10 of the La Liga 2021/22. Getafe stand at the last position whereas Celta Vigo sit at the 15th spot. Getafe are having a horrible run in the La Liga 2021/22 season as they see themselves at the foot of the points table with just two points to their name. They are one of the two sides who haven’t won a single game and have lost seven games so far in nine games. They started their campaign by losing seven consecutive games on the trot but have been decent recently by tying their previous two encounters.
Three more minutes are added. Ajax goal. Tadic finishes subtly to make it 5-0. Gravenberch, Glind and Anthony came off. Klassen with a cross-shot to the post away from the goalkeeper and Ajax increases the score. 11:51 AM5 hours ago. 65'. Ajax goal. Anthony's shot into the net after a...
Getafe’s winless start to the 2021/22 La Liga season has continued in Monday night action as Celta Vigo clinched a 3-0 win and the hosts ended with nine men. Quique Sanchez Flores returned to the club for a third spell earlier this month but they remain rock bottom in the Spanish top flight.
The Togo international was given his marching orders as the Deep Blue Ones continue their poor run in the Spanish top-flight. Dakonam Djene was shown a red card in Getafe’s 3-0 home defeat to Celta Vigo in Monday’s La Liga outing. Following a harsh tackle on two-goal hero Santi Mina...
Thank you friends for joining us in the first game of this triple card. See you later. Bon appetit and greetings to all. Attempt saved. Matías Vecino header from the centre of the box is saved. Attempt blocked. Joaquín Correa right footed shot from the centre of the box is...
Real Sociedad moved to the top of LaLiga with a 2-0 win at Celta Vigo. Sociedad have been the surprise package of the season and extended their unbeaten run to 10 games, moving three points ahead of Real Madrid – who have a game in hand – at the summit.
BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- Brunswick soccer player Iain Clendening scored an incredible goal against Mt. Blue Friday night. He started by hustling to keep the ball in play before nutmegging a defender, going around another defender and faking out the Cougars’ goalkeeper.
Video summary of the game. Thank you for following the live on VAVEL. Thank you for following the telecast on VAVEL. We hope you enjoyed the live coverage of the Mazatlán Femenil vs Atlas Femenil matchday 14 of the Liga MX Femenil. Stay tuned to the VAVEL website for updates throughout the day.
50' A throw-in on the right wing is blocked by Ødegaard, and the referee blows his last whistle at the King Power Stadium!. 35' The pace of the match drops a bit. Arsenal manage the lead and Leicester race against time to minimize the loss. 20' After a good exchange...
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups. How to watch Lyon vs Lens Live Stream on TV and Online?. If you want to watch the game Lyon vs Lens live...
Comments / 0