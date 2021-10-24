Goal and Highlights: Getafe vs Celta de Vigo in LaLiga

Getafe vs Celta Vigo: Getafe will take on Celta Vigo in the Matchday 10 of the La Liga 2021/22. Getafe stand at the last position whereas Celta Vigo sit at the 15th spot. Getafe are having a horrible run in the La Liga 2021/22 season as they see themselves at the foot of the points table with just two points to their name. They are one of the two sides who haven’t won a single game and have lost seven games so far in nine games. They started their campaign by losing seven consecutive games on the trot but have been decent recently by tying their previous two encounters.

SOCCER ・ 11 DAYS AGO