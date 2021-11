From Skyline GT-Rs to Delta Integrales, it's clear that manufacturer sanctioned spare parts are becoming big business. And it makes sense: not only are the cars 30 years old, they're also becoming more valuable. OEM spares will help sustain that price increase, and keep prized classics roadworthy. Moreover, as icons of their respective manufacturers, and often with historical significance that cannot be faked or repeated, it's probably in everyone's interest to keep the good ones in fine fettle. If an electric Integrale does happen, it'll be good to have some survivors around to talk about 'DNA', 'lineage' and similar.

CARS ・ 16 HOURS AGO