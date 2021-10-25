CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Brian Laundrie’s parents ‘grieving privately’; cause of death still undetermined, lawyer says

By Nathaniel Rodriguez, Athina Morris, Nexstar Media Wire
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ppR0R_0cbz5NHs00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — The cause of death for Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito’s fiancé, has not yet been determined, his family’s lawyer said Monday.

Attorney Steven Bertolino told WFLA on Friday that Laundrie’s remains had been transferred to an anthropologist for further evaluation.

“No manner or cause of death was determined,” Bertolino said Monday.

Bertolino also confirmed reports that there would be no funeral service for Laundrie.

Bertolino said his parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, were currently “grieving privately in Florida” with their daughter Cassie.

What we know about the notebook found near Brian Laundrie’s remains

After more than a month of searching, authorities located Laundrie’s remains and other evidence on Oct. 20 at the Carlton Reserve, a nearly 25,000-acre preserve in Sarasota County, Florida. The remains were identified using Laundrie’s dental records. They were found alongside some personal items, including a backpack, dry bag and a notebook, which experts believe could provide further clues.

“If that notebook contained, for example, information that could have been admissions, it could be projecting blame or rationalization, all that information could help in the determination,” former FBI profiler Jim Clemente told CNN on Thursday .

Laundrie was named a person of interest in Petito’s death after returning to North Port, Florida, without her after the couple went on a cross-country road trip.

Cassie Laundrie, Brian Laundrie’s sister asked if brother killed Gabby Petito: ‘I don’t know’

Petito’s body was later found in Wyoming, and the coroner ruled she had died by “manual strangulation.”

Laundrie was never charged in connection with her death, though he was suspected of debit card fraud and withdrawing more than $1,000 from an unnamed account during the time Petito was missing.

Laundrie disappeared six days before Petito’s body was discovered. Bertolino told News Nation’s Ashleigh Banfield that he would go hiking often so his parents weren’t concerned about him leaving to go to the reserve.

“He’s a young man; they weren’t concerned,” Bertolino said. “They thought he was … clearing his mind.”

‘Highly suspicious:’ How cadaver dogs missed skeletal remains while searching for Brian Laundrie at Carlton Reserve

News Nation’s Brian Entin reported that police had kept tabs on Laundrie before he disappeared by placing surveillance cameras around his family’s home, but they missed him leaving to go to the reserve. Authorities said the lack of charges against Laundrie prevented them from taking more drastic measures.

“What I’ll say is that we were the ones doing everything in our power to get answers on this. If mistakes were made, there’s human error involved in every investigation,” North Port police spokesman Josh Taylor said. “It certainly wasn’t from a lack of taking it seriously or hustle or knowledge. Sometimes things happen.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BigCountryHomepage

Suspect accused of killing pregnant Abilene mother so she would ‘feel the pain of a miscarriage’ sentenced to 50 years

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One of three suspects has been sentenced for killing an Abilene woman during a brutal assault they say they committed because they wanted her “to feel the pain of a miscarriage.” Courtney Whitley received a 50-year prison sentence Monday for an open plea she gave to a Murder charge in connection […]
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
City
North Port, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashleigh Banfield
BigCountryHomepage

Agents find 75 migrants locked inside refrigerated trailer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Border patrol agents in Southeast Texas found nearly 100 migrants locked inside a refrigerated tractor trailer. Photos of the migrants were released by Customs and Border Patrol (CBP). The migrants were discovered after the driver of the truck had to go through an immigration inspection, where he was being questioned […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Cause Of Death#Grieving#Wfla#The Carlton Reserve#Cnn#News Natio
BigCountryHomepage

Is a Snapchat message making schools all over the country lockdown?

(KLFY) — What appears to be a Snapchat message that contains generalized threats has caused multiple high schools to lockdown all over the country this week, including four in South Louisiana on Thursday and Friday. Jennings High School was placed on lockdown Thursday after a screenshot of a social media post that police believe originated […]
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BigCountryHomepage

Police warn of two males snatching purses at Abilene stores

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are warning shoppers of two males who are snatching purses at Abilene stores. A social media post claims the suspects are working together to snatch the purses – one distracting unassuming customers while the other makes the grab. The post did not disclose the exact number or locations of the […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

PLEASE HELP: Abilene police searching for missing teen

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need helping finding a missing teen. 15-year-old Levi Gutierrez weighs 130 lbs and is 5’5″ tall. Family members say he has been missing since September 20. Anyone with information on Gutierrez’s possible whereabouts is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department at (325)673-8331. Last week, APD was looking for […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

2K+
Followers
722
Post
387K+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy