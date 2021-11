Two candlelight vigils will be held in memory of the late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed in an accident on the New Mexico set of the western “Rust” on Thursday. The Local 600 International Cinematographers Guild shared the events through its Facebook page. A first vigil will be on Saturday evening from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Albuquerque Civic Plaza in Albuquerque, N.M., while a second will take place on Sunday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the IATSE Local 80 headquarters in Burbank, CA. “Let’s all take a moment and gather together to honor Halyna and her...

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO