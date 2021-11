Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen was delighted to score in their Champions League victory over Malmo. It marked the Dane's first goal for the club - after 137 appearances. "It was a proud moment, a big moment," Christensen told chelseafc.com, smiling. "I have waited nine years for this and now it has happened. It was a very nice moment for me personally, but it wouldn't have been worth it if we didn't win, so that's the most pleasing.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO