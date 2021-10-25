CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Treasury says distributed nearly $2.8 billion in rental aid in September

By Reuters Staff
 7 days ago

WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - State and local governments distributed nearly $2.8 billion in Emergency Rental Assistance program funds in September, up from about $2.6 billion in August and bringing the year-to-date total to $10.3 billion, the U.S. Treasury said on Monday.

The Treasury said some 510,000 American households were helped by the aid to pay rent, utilities and arrears, compared to 459,000 in August. (Reporting by David Lawder)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

