U.S. Treasury says distributed nearly $2.8 billion in rental aid in September

WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - State and local governments distributed nearly $2.8 billion in Emergency Rental Assistance program funds in September, up from about $2.6 billion in August and bringing the year-to-date total to $10.3 billion, the U.S. Treasury said on Monday.

The Treasury said some 510,000 American households were helped by the aid to pay rent, utilities and arrears, compared to 459,000 in August. (Reporting by David Lawder)