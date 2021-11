Trick or treat! It’s the phrase of Halloween. But have you ever wondered why little ghosts and goblins say that when they go from door-to-door in search of candy?. According to History.com, Halloween traces its roots to the pre-Christian Celtic festival of Samhain, which was celebrated on the night of Oct. 31. The ancient Celts believed the dead returned to earth on Samhain and would celebrate with bonfires and other practices to honor the deceased. Some celebrations involved people dressing up in costumes, often choosing ghosts and demons to act out the parts.

