COVID-19 booster shots available in Flathead County

By MTN News
 7 days ago
COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are being made available in Kalispell.

The Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD) will be administering COVID-19 booster shots by appointment only at the Flathead County Fairgrounds on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Residents who would like to make an appointment to receive their booster dose may do so online here .

FCCHD notes the scheduling site will be updated regularly to reflect staffing and vaccine availability.

A news release notes that "due to the limited supply of vaccine at this time, a person’s preference of vaccine is very important, and we will request that you do not change vaccine preference at the time of your appointment, as it may impact vaccine availability to others scheduled on that date."

Click here for more information on COVID-19 booster doses.

“We are working hard to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to as many eligible community members as possible,” said FCCHD Health Officer Joe Russell. “We appreciate the continued patience of community members as we work to deliver vaccinations as effectively as possible.”

Russell tells MTN News the demand for the COVID-19 Booster is high in Flathead County.

“We’re just about full for tomorrow and we’re scheduling 10 scheduled appointments 5 minutes apart, so there is a high demand right now, I think it’s going to work really well, online scheduling seems to be working quite well without too many hiccups," said Russell.

COVID-19 vaccine is available at various other locations around Flathead County. Residents may click here and type in their zip code to find the nearest locations to receive a vaccine. Additionally, people are encouraged to check flatheadhealth.org for updated information regarding COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking website shows the Flathead County vaccination rate stands at 45% and 40,473 of the eligible population are fully vaccinated.

