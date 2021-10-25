South Compton pastor shot to death, ambushed at intersection

COMPTON (CNS) - A 65-year-old associate pastor of a local Christian church was shot to death in a possible gang-related attack Sunday at an intersection in Compton, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The shooting happened about 11:50 a.m. in the 1000 block of Compton Boulevard, near Dwight Avenue on Sunday, Oct. 24.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his chest and was pronounced dead at the scene, Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez said. While LASD has not shared the man's name, his family told NBC 7 News that his name is Reginald Moore.

"I don't understand it," Danae Moore, the daughter of the victim, said through tears. "I still don't and I won't be able to."

A motive for the attack was unknown and no suspect description was immediately available, Navarro-Suarez said.

Detectives searching for witnesses and surveillance video. Anyone with information is asked to call the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

