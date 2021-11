DENVER (CBS4)– Denver’s Public Safety Department addressed hate crimes with a day of training that included several organizations. On Wednesday, the training included a lesson on how laws about hate crimes have evolved. (credit: CBS) The Denver Police Department said it is important for everyone to report hate crimes and that officers have a role in helping victims. (credit: CBS) “These types of events activate long-standing traumas and we have to be one of the forefront members in assisting the community to heal that trauma,” said Denver Police Sgt. Carla Harvard. Hate crimes seem to be on the rise in Colorado. Just this week two schools were vandalized, one with antisemitic graffiti and the other with homophobic slurs.

