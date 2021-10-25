CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freehold Township, NJ

Wall man charged with theft of $1.5M in multi-year scam

By Michael Nunes
FREEHOLD- The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday that a Wall resident has turned himself in to police after allegedly stealing $1.57 million from his former business partner.

Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced that Anthony Steward, 54, has been charged with second-degree misconduct by a corporate official and second-degree theft by deception.

An investigation by the office, launched in May, found that between October of 2019 and July of 2021, Mr. Steward convinced a former business partner to make payments worth hundreds of thousands of dollars on investment projects, authorities said.

“Mr. Steward would convince the victim to make payments in the hundreds of thousands of dollars in loans and investments, through which he would purportedly purchase or renovate properties in New York and New Jersey,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

In one case, police said on Monday, Mr. Steward had convinced the victim to invest $280,000 to purchase a home that the owner never agreed to sell.

Mr. Steward, according to police, would use funds from one project and “steer part of the cash towards another” with the victim not being aware. He also allegedly used funds to pay for personal credit card bills.

Mr. Steward turned himself into authorities on Friday, according to the prosecutor’s office, and was released on a summons.

The case is being prosecuted by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Kristen Anastos. Mr. Steward is being represented by Thomas Huth, Esq., based in Red Bank.

Convictions on these charges are commonly punishable by five to 10 years in state prison.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and state law.

