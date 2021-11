The shift to electrified transport represents a societal and technological change on par with the industrial revolution, the New Deal and the more recent digitalization of everything. The effects will have lasting impacts on our economy and built environment. The Senate’s passing of the bipartisan infrastructure bill is a historic breakthrough in the country’s progress toward decarbonized transport, with $7.5 billion allocated to create charging stations across the country and another $7.5 billion to transition buses and other public transportation to zero-emission options. As we embark on the mission to increase electric vehicle (EV) adoption, it is incumbent upon all stakeholders leading the transition to ensure equitable access to the benefits.

CARS ・ 19 HOURS AGO