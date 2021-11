The Colts were on the upswing coming into Sunday. They’d won two in a row, beating the 49ers in a downpour last week. New starting QB Carson Wentz was starting to look more like the guy who was a No. 2 overall pick than the guy who looked like the worst QB of all time last season. Frank Reich even had this word salad of praise: “I’m really looking for the Colts version of him where he just keeps getting better and better. But what we are seeing is he’s playing good football. But what we talk about is every week is a new week and we can always get better, and we have to get better and he has to get better—we all do.”

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO