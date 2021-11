Cached credential issue when using SAML with Global Protect Client and MS Azure. We are using SAML with Global Protect Client and MS Azure and it works well for us, with one caveat. We have a consultant who uses the Global Protect client to establish a VPN connection to their network. When I have them attempt to use the Global Protect client to establish a VPN connection into our network (using an O365 account on our tenant), it is using the O365 account for his company (no prompt for credentials). How do I get Global Protect to prompt for a different set of O365 credentials? It seems the credentials are being cached somehow. I've had them clear their browser cookies, but that didn't help.

