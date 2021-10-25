CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Anya Taylor-Joy’s Latest Role Is A Match Made In Beauty Heaven

thezoereport.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnya Taylor-Joy's Dior love affair knows no bounds. Those who've been paying careful attention to the red carpet might have noticed that the 25-year-old actor almost exclusively wears the luxury label. To point, this past awards season alone, she wore the French fashion house's wares to the Emmys, the Golden Globes,...

www.thezoereport.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

A Closer Look at Dakota Johnson’s Bejeweled Gucci Dress at London Film Festival

Dakota Johnson stunned in a nude, bejeweled dress by Gucci at the London Film Festival. On Wednesday, the actress walked the red carpet in a custom long-sleeved gown by the Italian brand, which featured jewels embroidered throughout and ostrich feather cuffs. Her hair was styled in long, loose curls and the actress kept her makeup simple with a nude pink lip. She topped off the look with gold heels by Gianvito Rossi and diamond earrings by Messika. She was styled by Kate Young, who also works with the likes of Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez and Sophie Turner.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Hollywood Reporter

Anya Taylor-Joy Named Global Ambassador for Dior Fashion, Makeup

Anya Taylor-Joy and Dior have made it official. The house announced today that Taylor-Joy will serve as a global ambassador for fashion and makeup by showcasing designs by women’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri and creative and image director of makeup, Peter Philips. In short: Expect head-turning Dior red carpet looks in months to come, most likely even tonight in Los Angeles where the actress is expected at the Academy Museum for the premiere of her latest film, Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho. The appointment follows a number of Dior looks worn by Taylor-Joy over the past year as she experienced a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

A Closer Look at Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Dune’ Press Tour Fashion

Click here to read the full article. Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet have become some of the biggest style stars to watch over the last few years, and their fashion during their “Dune” press tour has cemented their high-fashion credentials. Both stars have attended several events over the last month and a half for the upcoming sci-fi film wearing stylish looks from designer brands like Balmain, Vivienne Westwood, Alaïa, Haider Ackermann, Stella McCartney and more that evoke each of their respective styles. Chalamet, for one, has continued his affinity for modern suits by wearing looks in graphic patterns and fresh takes on...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anya Taylor Joy
vitalthrills.com

Anya Taylor-Joy Performs Downtown for Last Night in Soho

Focus Features has released the official music video for “Downton (Downtempo),” performed by Anya Taylor-Joy and from the movie Last Night in Soho. You can get your hands on the single and soundtrack here. The highly-anticipated Edgar Wright psychological thriller will open in theaters on October 29. Directed by Edgar...
BEAUTY & FASHION
papermag.com

Anya-Taylor Joy and Dior Make Their Relationship Official

The "Face of the Year" just got herself a major luxury contract, putting her new lofty title to good use. Anya Taylor-Joy, who's being honored in the aforementioned category at next month's CFDA Awards, is now the Global Ambassador for Women's Fashion and Makeup at Dior, the brand announced this morning.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Anya Taylor-Joy shows off her vocal range with a moody rendition of Petula Clark's 1964 classic Downtown for her new film Last Night in Soho

Anya Taylor-Joy shows off her impressive vocal skills with her moody version of the 1964 Petula Clark classic Downtown in a new video for her upcoming film Last Night in Soho. This 'downtempo' version of the song was featured in the first trailer for writer-director Edgar Wright's film, which is slated to hit theaters on October 29.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Angelina Jolie Makes Caftans Glam in a Bright Green Dress & Classic Heels

Angelina Jolie proved that she can make any silhouette look chic at the “Eternals” after-party in London last night. Spotted leaving the post-premiere event with her children, the film’s star opted for bright color in a Kelly green caftan dress. The flowing silhouette featured a dipped neckline with a loose appeal, billowing down to an ankle-length hem. On her feet, Jolie kept the attention focused on her dress by deciding on a classic set of heels. The pointed-toe pumps offered a nude appeal with patent leather uppers, a rounded vamp and a heightened stiletto lift. Earlier this week, Jolie brought trends of the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Globes#French Fashion#Tzr#Critics Choice Award#Sag Award
wmagazine.com

Hear Anya Taylor-Joy Sing A Cover Of The 1965 Hit “Downtown”

What can’t Anya Taylor-Joy do? As a lauded actress, she learned how to play pro chess for her role in The Queen’s Gambit, and with her incredible range, she can effortlessly channel a terrifying Puritan teen witch and a 2000s-era cool raver. Taylor-Joy is also a bonafide fashion icon who, along with Zendaya, will be honored with that official title next month at the CFDA Awards. Now, in her quest to take over the world, she’s showing off another of her many talents. As it turns out, Taylor-Joy has a beautiful singing voice! Who knew.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WNEM

Anya Taylor-Joy: Badass Questionnaire

Actor Anya Taylor-Joy ("Last Night in Soho") takes the InStyle Badass Questionnaire where she spills on what it was like to win a Golden Globe for her work in Netflix’s "The Queen’s Gambit." Anya also shares her love for scrunchies, horror, 1960s fashion, and cats (and how they tend to love her back)! Plus you’ll never guess what her first acting gig in Hollywood was—HINT: it involves a famous dubstep DJ.
BEAUTY & FASHION
theplaylist.net

‘Last Night In Soho’ Music Video: Anya Taylor-Joy Sings A Cover Of ‘Downtown’ For Edgar Wright’s Thriller

It’s never healthy to be a jealous person. (I think “Ted Lasso” recently taught me that. Good show, by the way, people should actually watch it!) But there’s something unfair about an actress like Anya Taylor-Joy being really damn good at her on-screen craft, but then she’s also apparently a lovely singer. It makes normal folks like myself feel like complete underachievers. But I digress.
MUSIC
The Sanford Herald

Anya Taylor-Joy pranks her friends by 'crying on cue'

Anya Taylor-Joy annoys her friends with her ability to cry on cue. The ‘Last Night in Soho’ actress has admitted she used to use her ability to turn on the waterworks while out with pals and cause a scene in public to "see what happens". Thank you for reading!. Please...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
FASHION Magazine |

Anya Taylor-Joy Is Fashion’s Favourite Muse

The "Last Night in Soho" star is Dior's newest global ambassador. Ever since Anya Taylor-Joy made her big-screen debut in Robert Eggers’ 2015 horror The Witch, the 25-year-old actor has been one to watch. Taylor-Joy has transfixed audiences time and time again — whether she’s depicting a meddling matchmaker in Autumn de Wilde’s period film Emma or playing “the most hated character” in British crime series Peaky Blinders, her striking screen presence remains unmatched. Most recently, she was awarded for her role in Netflix’s record-breaking series The Queen’s Gambit, where her portrayal of troubled chess prodigy Beth Harmon landed her a Golden Globe, a Critics Choice Award and a SAG Award. Off-screen, Taylor-Joy is known to turn heads on every red carpet she graces. Ahead of the release of her latest film, Edgar Wright’s thriller Last Night in Soho, on October 29, Taylor-Joy was named Dior’s newest global brand ambassador — further elevating her status in the fashion world. We’d be lying if we said we were surprised.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Anya Taylor-Joy Goes Metallic Gold at ‘Last Night in Soho’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Anya Taylor-Joy continued her streak of high-fashion moments at Monday night’s premiere of “Last Night in Soho” in Los Angeles. The award-winning actress, who was also recently named Dior’s new global brand ambassador, looked to the design house’s fall 2022 couture collection for the premiere of the Edgar Wright-directed thriller. The flowing gown featured a plunging V-neck and herringbone pleating made in antiquated gold lamé. The look was styled by Paul Burgo.More from WWDA Look at Kim Kardashian West's Best Fashion MomentsRed Carpet Photos from Elle's 2021 Women in Hollywood EventPhotos from the 'Eternals'...
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Anya Taylor-Joy’s ‘Furiosa’ Prep: ‘Become Strong Enough’ Mentally to Carry the Entire Movie

Anya Taylor-Joy is in prep on George Miller’s “Mad Max: Fury Road” prequel “Furiosa” ahead of filming next year, and she’s already loving getting the chance to work with the Oscar-nominated director. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly to promote Edgar Wright’s “Last Night in Soho,” Taylor-Joy called Miller “incredibly generous and so passionate.” Taylor-Joy is taking over the role of Furiosa from Charlize Theron, who earned rave reviews for her performance in “Fury Road.”
MOVIES
EW.com

Dream Team: Last Night in Soho's Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy on success, horror, and getting in sync

New Zealand native Thomasin McKenzie, 21, and London-raised Anya Taylor-Joy, 25, are two of the most sought-after actresses of their generation. Though, if we're splitting hairs, Taylor-Joy is on the cusp of Millennial-hood and Generation Z, while McKenzie is firmly planted in the latter. Birth years aside, both women have been steadily rising in the industry at parallel speeds, and are only now getting the chance to work together.
MOVIES
extratv

Anya Taylor-Joy on Playing Princess Peach — EXCLUSIVE

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Anya Taylor-Joy, who revealed the funny way she’s preparing to play Princess Peach in “Mario,” the animated adaptation of the classic Nintendo video series “Super Mario Bros.”. Calling the role “so much fun,” Taylor-Joy quipped, “I’m lazy so I enjoy doing things for ‘research’ like...
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

A Guide to Anya Taylor-Joy's Personal Style in 6 Simple Questions

It's no coincidence that Anya Taylor-Joy has shown off her impressive talent starring in two key roles from the '60s: The Queen Gambit's Beth Harmon and now Last Night in Soho's Sandie. The 25-year-old actor and artist first fell in love with the decade's music at a young age, and continues to incorporate so many of the nostalgic fashion trends into her personal wardrobe.
CELEBRITIES
thezoereport.com

Angelina Jolie’s Glamorous Dress Was Crafted From Recycled Material

For over a year, the only style moments Angelina Jolie gave her fans came from the actor’s off-duty outfits. (Of course, for the luxury enthusiast, a trip to the grocery store still entailed designer pieces and a degree of elegance.) But now, at long last, Jolie has made her return to the red carpet — praise be to the fashion gods! Her recent looks were all exquisite, anti-casual showings of opulence. Case in point: the silver chainmail dress Jolie wore while attending the Rome Film Festival premiere of the Eternals. The actor stars in Marvel’s latest action flick as a warrior named Thena, so her armor-inspired gown felt as if she was still in character as the battle-ready superhero.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy