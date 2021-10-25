CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Endangered right whale population sinks close to 20-year low

News4Jax.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Maine – One of the rarest marine mammals in the world lost nearly 10% of its population last year, a group of scientists and ocean life advocates said on Monday. North Atlantic right whales, which spend their winters off the coast of Northeast Florida and Georgia, numbered only 366 in...

www.news4jax.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Local fossils retell prehistoric shark bite

SOLOMONS, MD – October 28, 2021 – Locally found fossils tell an incredible story of the interaction between a prehistoric shark and a whale. In a recently published paper in the French paleontological journal, Carnets de Geologie, Calvert Marine Museum (CMM) paleontologists describe a 12-15 million-year-old Miocene baleen whale radius (one of the flipper bones) that […] The post Local fossils retell prehistoric shark bite appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
WILDLIFE
The Associated Press

COP15 Update in Yunnan, China: The Population of Endangered Species, Green Peafowl, Has Shown Steady Increase

BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2021-- Phase one of the fifteenth meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP) to the Convention on Biological Diversity was held in Kunming City, Yunnan Province, China from October 11 to 15, 2021. During the meeting, Yang Xiaojun, a researcher from the Bird Group of Kunming Institute of Zoology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, introduced that, with great efforts, not only has the wild population of the endangered species, green peafowl, shown steady increase, the quality of their habitat has also been significantly improved. Moreover, the demonstration of the “government-society-community” co-management approach has achieved remarkable results, and the artificial population of the green peafowl has also begun to be built.
SCIENCE
thatshelf.com

Interview: Last of the Right Whales Director Nadine Pequeneza

“I always want my films to make a difference in the world whether it’s raising public awareness or causing substantive change in regulation, legislation, or people’s behaviour to make the world a better place,” director, writer, and producer Nadine Pequeneza tells That Shelf. Perhaps it is idealism at its finest,...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Georgia State
capeandislands.org

North Atlantic right whale population drops again, to 336

The population of North Atlantic right whales fell to an estimated 336 in 2020, the latest indication that the critically endangered species is edging closer to extinction. That number represents an 8 percent decrease from the 2019 estimate, and the lowest population estimate for the species in nearly 20 years, according to the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium, which announced the news today ahead of its annual meeting.
WILDLIFE
Grand Haven Tribune

Census: Once-endangered Kirtland's warbler population stable

TRAVERSE CITY (AP) — Once endangered, the Kirtland's warbler is maintaining healthy numbers in Michigan, Wisconsin and Ontario, and expanding its range, officials said Monday. The songbird's population was estimated at 4,490 following a June survey — the first full count since 2015, when the total was put at 4,730.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
capecod.com

New Report Shows Bleak Outlook for Right Whales

HYANNIS – A new report from the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium gives a bleak outlook for the endangered marine animal’s future. According to the organization, 2020 saw the estimated population of North Atlantic right whales fall to 336. That represented an 8% drop from the year prior, and it is the lowest estimated population for the mammal in almost two decades.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whales#Commercial Fishing#Right Whale#Whale Oil#Ocean Life Advocates#The New England Aquarium
thebulletin.org

Nuclear bomb detectors reveal hidden blue whale population

Blue whales may be the largest animals on the planet, but they are difficult to spot. The commercial whaling industry in the 20th century drove them to the brink of extinction, and today they are listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act. An individual blue whale may weigh as much as 33 elephants, but many go unnoticed as their numbers are few, and they live mostly solitary lives spread across all oceans except the Arctic. Yet earlier this year, a team of scientists reported finding a new population of pygmy blue whales right in the middle of the equatorial Indian Ocean, thanks to nuclear-test-detection equipment.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Study suggests climate change could prevent recovery of southern right whales

An international team of researchers has found evidence suggesting that if global warming continues, the recovery of southern right whales may be stifled. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, the group describes their study of the whales and what they learned about them. Southern right whales are...
WILDLIFE
vineyardgazette.com

Report Paints Grim Picture as Right Whales Teeter on Brink of Extinction

The critically endangered North Atlantic right whale registered another grim milestone this week, with a new estimate showing further declines in its population. The North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium said in a news release Monday that a census for 2020 found just 336 remaining members of the species, an eight per cent decrease from 2019 when the population was estimated at 366. The new figure marks the lowest number in nearly 20 years.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Science
Hunter Cabot

"God of Death" Whale Lived 43 Million Years Ago

A New, Terrifying, Ancient Species Discovered in Egypt. Phiomicetus Anubisartistic reconstruction by Dr. Robert W. Boessenecker. A new species of a prehistoric, four-legged, carnivorous whale was discovered by scientists in Egypt's Western Desert area, with the fossilized remains dating back 43 million years.
capeandislands.org

The future of the right whale

It’s easy to point to climate change and fishing gear as the culprit, but according to Michael Moore, all of us have contributed to the demise of the species. His latest book We All Are Whalers: the Plight of Whales and Our Responsibility shows how we can all share in the salvation of this imperiled species. The latest estimate of the number of endangered North Atlantic right whales is 336, the lowest number in nearly 20 years. The figure, which represents the 2020 population, is down eight percent from the previous estimate of 366 in 2019.
ANIMALS
oceana.org

New Estimate Finds North Atlantic Right Whale Population Dwindling, Reaching New Lows

A new estimate from the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium, released today, finds that the critically endangered North Atlantic right whale population has dropped 8%, from 366 in 2019 to 336 in 2020. This latest estimate comes ahead of the Consortium’s annual meeting and confirms the dire situation facing North Atlantic right whales. Also today, the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) published a new draft Stock Assessment Report that shows the number of North Atlantic right whales that can die in a year in order to support the species’ recovery (the Potential Biological Removal level) has dropped to 0.7. In addition, the estimated annual rate of North Atlantic right whale mortality between 2014 and 2018 was 27.4 whales — up from 18.6 in the previous assessment. With the release of these new estimates, Oceana is urgently calling on NMFS, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, and Transport Canada to take immediate action to save these whales from extinction.  
WILDLIFE
marthastewart.com

Experts Estimate There Are Only 336 North Atlantic Right Whales Left in the World

North Atlantic right whales are disappearing from the Earth's oceans. According to the Associated Press, the critically endangered species' population hit a 20-year low in 2020. The North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium recently announced that an estimated 336 North Atlantic right whales remain in the wild. This is a drop...
WILDLIFE
worldanimalnews.com

New Estimates Find That The Critically Endangered North Atlantic Right Whale Population Is Declining, Prompting Calls To Save Them

A new estimate from the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium found that the critically endangered North Atlantic right whale population has dropped 8%, from 366 in 2019 to 336 in 2020.  This latest dire estimate came ahead of the Consortium’s annual meeting which is taking place now. . Yesterday, the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) also...
WILDLIFE
klcc.org

An Oregon State ocean expedition’s surprisingly close-to-home whale discovery

Engine trouble can be a real drag. Especially when you’re just a few days into a week-long journey to the Great Pacific Garbage Patch in search of elusive beaked whales. So when the Oregon State University research mission aboard the R/V Pacific Storm had to turn around in the middle of the ocean and head back to Newport, there was a fair amount of disappointment on board.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy