Meghan Markle's Dad Ripped Apart for Disparaging Daughter on TV

By Michael Hein
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeghan Markle fans are not pleased with the latest round of comments from her father, Thomas Markle. Thomas has been back in the headlines recently for new interviews where he is increasingly disparaging about his estranged daughter. Markle's admirers on social media are not putting up with it. Thomas...

JC
6d ago

The father is always talking just like the sister…..for attention & whatever money they can make from talking about what they know nothing about. When was the last time these people were even around each other??? They are jealous they aren’t part of it.

tad
6d ago

Why complain about the father’s behavior when Meghan disparages the Royal family in similar fashion. Her family is emulating Meghan.

Annie Sam
6d ago

this man should be a shame of himself. it is sad because if she wasn't married to Harry how much would he and the rest of his family cares. but because her situation can generate money for him and the rest of his family they will continue to drag Meghan and Harry for a few pieces of silver$. Megan and Harry should keep their kids away. sad but it has to be that way.

