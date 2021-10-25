CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
When does the time change in 2021? Here's when to turn back clocks on daylight saving time

By Scott Gleeson, USA TODAY
 7 days ago

Daylight saving time is coming to a close, meaning we'll get to turn back the clocks an hour and catch up on sleep.

This year's time change happens on Sunday, Nov. 7, at 2 a.m., shifting back to 1 a.m.

The pro is that there are more zzzs to be had. The con is that now it will get darker earlier in the day. Daylight will shorten each day until the winter solstice on Dec. 21.

Daylight saving time begins again March 13 of 2022, when clocks "spring forward." But until then, we'll "fall back."

Note: A common typo and mispronunciation is daylight "savings" time. It is daylight saving time.

Who is in charge of daylight saving time?

The Department of Transportation oversees daylight saving time, a federal mandate under the Uniform Time Act of 1966. The agency cites many reasons for daylight saving time, including energy reduction and reduced crime.

Who doesn't follow it?

Not every state follows daylight saving time, however. Hawaii and most of Arizona opt out. Indiana did not observe DST until 2006. Because the state had two time zones, some of its counties changed their clocks in the fall and in the spring and some didn't. Because time zones were difficult to keep track of, a bill was passed in 2005 to unify the practice throughout the state. But the law was controversial, and it made the governor at the time, Mitch Daniels, unpopular.

When did daylight saving time begin?

Benjamin Franklin is often credited with first proposing daylight saving in his 1784 essay "An Economical Project." The idea wasn't seriously considered, however, until more than a century later, when William Willetts, a British builder, fiercely advocated for it.

Daylight saving time was first enacted by the federal government during World War I as a way to conserve coal. Daylight saving time persisted in various forms on local and state levels until the federal government passed the Uniform Time Act in 1966.

Scrutiny around daylight saving time

Last year, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine released a statement saying public health and safety would benefit from eliminating daylight saving time.

"Permanent, year-round standard time is the best choice to most closely match our circadian sleep-wake cycle," Public Safety Committee Vice Chair Dr. M. Adeel Rishi said in a statement. "Daylight saving time results in more darkness in the morning and more light in the evening disrupting the body's natural rhythm."

Additionally, research has shown that cluster headaches are more likely within two week of the time change, and people are more prone to car crashes because of the one less hour of sleep.

Contributing: Brandon Holveck, Delaware News Journal

