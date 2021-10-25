Albany man charged after woman found stabbed to death on front lawn of LI home

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — A 33-year-old man was busted Sunday for the fatal stabbing of a 27-year-old woman found dead on the front lawn of her Long Island home, police said Monday.

Kason Parker was charged with second-degree murder for Meghan Kiefer's death.

The Albany man is set to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip Monday.

Officers responded to a call of an injured woman discovered Kiefer with stab wounds outside of her Coram home on Harford Drive around 4:45 p.m., Suffolk County police said.

Kiefer was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Details surrounding her death were not immediately known.

A homicide investigation is ongoing, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.