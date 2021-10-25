CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Resurrection Lutheran Church

RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Join us for Worship:...

www.riverbender.com

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Houston

Kinsmen Lutheran Church begins 50-year anniversary celebrations Oct. 17

Celebrating 50 years since its founding, Kinsmen Lutheran Church kicked off months of celebrations to come with its Fall Festival on Oct. 17. Now located at 12100 Champion Forest Drive, Houston, the church’s first service was held in Greenwood Forest Elementary School’s cafeteria on Oct. 17, 1971, according to an Oct. 13 news release. On Dec. 31, 1971, the church was incorporated in Texas, and Feb. 27 will mark the 50th anniversary since the church formally became Kinsmen Lutheran Church. Church members and staff will celebrate the incorporation anniversary Jan. 1 and the formal organization Feb. 26-27 with a weekend of activities; former pastors and church members are invited to attend. 281-444-3126. www.kinsmenlutheran.org.
HOUSTON, TX
Grand Forks Herald

After more than 130 years, Inkster Lutheran Church is closing

After 137 years of service, Faith Lutheran Church in Inkster, N.D. is closing its doors. The church, which is as old as the town, had been struggling with declining membership and an aging building for years. Services were put on hold in late 2019 because of low attendance and the church was forced to remain closed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the church does not have the resources or the community support needed to reopen.
INKSTER, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
kbia.org

Paul Pepper: Sharon Kinden, Campus Lutheran Church Bazaar & Sarah Howard, DBRL Children's Concert

Talk about bad timing: Campus Lutheran Church in Columbia had just completed an expansion project when the pandemic hit. Guest SHARON KINDEN says born out of that unexpected downtime was the idea for this Saturday's spaghetti dinner and bazaar fundraiser! | The events continue this weekend with a children's concert on Sunday at the Columbia Public Library. Guest SARAH HOWARD recommends that those interested in attending sign-up online! (4:31) October 20, 2021.
COLUMBIA, MO
thesungazette.com

First Lutheran is searching for ‘Hambassadors’ this Thanksgiving

TULARE – The holidays are a good time to be an ambassador for change, but the First Lutheran Church of Tulare is asking people to be “hambassadors” instead. With the homeless population growing in Tulare, as well as other places in the county, First Lutheran is encouraging people to donate to their canned ham cause this Thanksgiving. The church states on their GoFundMe page that more than 199 homeless residents live in Tulare, and many of them are food insecure.
TULARE, CA
Burnett County Sentinel

Bethany Lutheran of Siren celebrates 100 years

Bethany Lutheran of Siren celebrated their 100th anniversary on Oct. 2 and 3. Special music was provided by Sonny Winberg, Harmonic Balance, and Dana Carlson-Kottke. Memories were shared and hymns with a special meaning were sung- including the hymn that was sung at the organizational meeting on April 1, 1921. Past ministers and staff were introduced as special guests. Pastor Diane gave a touching message, wearing her coat of many colors that had been made for her by the Sunday School students in the late 90s. Wanda Flanigan created a history wall which was visited with interest by the guests. There were also other memorabilia items on display and a tour of the building was encouraged. A reception was held for the community on Saturday and a catered dinner was served on Sunday following the church service. It was a delightful event with many thanks to God for 100 years of grace and growth!
SIREN, WI
Citizen Tribune

Pumpkin patch opens at Good Shepherd Lutheran

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church opened its pumpkin patch at its facility Saturday, this year seeking to help the Isaiah 117 House projects in Jefferson and Hamblen counties. As with recent years, the church bought 14 pallets of pumpkins and gourds from Combs Farms in Grainger County to sell this season. Hours of the event are from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays after church.
HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
hometownsource.com

Pastors help Immanuel Lutheran celebrate 100 years

The congregation at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hillman celebrated their 100th anniversary with a special worship service Sunday, Oct. 10. Current and past pastors helped celebrate this monumental milestone (from left): Pastor Nathan Lundgren, current Pastor Kari Pancoast and Pastor Cathie Rhodes.
HILLMAN, MN
Clayton County Register

A sign to get through the times: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church brightens up the Lansing community with its Positive Sign Campaign

Positive contributions ... Volunteers gathered at the Lansing City Park in September to help paint the messages on the signs for the Positive Sign Campaign conducted by Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. The signs have since been placed in flower pots and other areas around the Lansing community. Submitted photos.
LANSING, IA
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Faith Lutheran Church to host Operation Christmas Child countdown event

A Countdown Celebration will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 182 Old Austin Rd. in Lampasas. This event will kick off the Operation Christmas Child shoebox gift collection season for the Mid-Texas Area. National collection week is Nov. 15-22. The public is invited to this free event to learn about the impact shoebox gifts have made in the lives of needy…
LAMPASAS, TX
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Valley Lutheran School hosts craft show

CEDAR FALLS -- Valley Lutheran School will be host its 13th annual craft show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 6 at 4520 Rownd St. The event will feature homemade crafts, home-based businesses, concessions, a bake sale and a white elephant room. There will also be door prizes. Admission...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
La Crosse Tribune

Westby's Our Savior's Lutheran Church to mark centennial of its cornerstone laying

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Westby will celebrate the centennial of the laying of its cornerstone, Sunday, Oct. 24. Felix J. Malpica, bishop of the La Crosse Area Synod, will preach at the 9:30 a.m. worship service, which will be followed by a PowerPoint presentation featuring the pastors who served the congregation and church history, and the serving of cake and coffee. Everyone is welcome to the service.
WESTBY, WI
fayettecountyrecord.com

Shared Lutheran Ministry Hosting Fun Night

SLM Fun Night (Halloween theme) will be Wednesday, Oct. 27 in Fayetteville. Bring your favorite dish and gather at 5:30 p.m. The potluck meal will be at 6 p.m. Fellowship, games, and fun will finish the night. You are asked to bring canned goods for a Thanksgiving meal to be donated to AMEN. Suggestions include: cake mixes, canned pie filling (pumpkin, cherry, apple), graham cracker pie crusts,…
FAYETTEVILLE, TX
Aberdeen News

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church market bazaar is Saturday

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church will be hosting its Shepherd's Market Bazaar Saturday. Booths will offer a multitude of goods. Some of those items include books and puzzles, jewelry, plants, holiday décor and bake sale items, including lefse, kuchen, homemade pies, bars and pulled pork sandwiches. There will also be live music. Raffle tickets sold for a handmade wooden bowl and a quilt.
RELIGION
Victoria Advocate

St. Peter's Lutheran Church of Ander to host Oktoberfest

The community is invited to Oktoberfest at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church of Ander 3:30-7 p.m. Oct. 31 on the church’s picnic grounds, 1545 E. Farm-to-Market Road 1961 in Goliad, according to a news release. All funds from this year’s event will benefit Cross Trails, the camping ministry of ELCA’s Southwestern...
GOLIAD, TX
Globe Gazette

Order goodies in advance for St. Paul Lutheran Church Ethnic Bake Sale

St. Paul Lutheran Church, 810 State Street, Garner, will hold its 14th annual Ethnic Bake Sale on Nov. 13, and Dec. 11. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers will follow the same advance ordering guidelines as last year: There will be no extra items available for sale on the days of the event. Orders for the November sales must be called in by Nov. 7. Orders for the December sale must be called in by Dec. 5.
GARNER, IA
hometownstations.com

Zion Lutheran Church ends Halloweekend with trunk-or-treat

To end the Halloweekend, one church in Lima held a trunk-or-treat on Sunday (10/31/2021). The Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church held their annual trunk-or-treat in their parking lot. Kids were dressed up in their costumes, excited to collect more candy. Not only were the kids decked out, but each of the cars passing out candy were decorated with various themes.
LIMA, OH
Gainesville.com

Churches

Editor’s Note: The Guardian no longer accepts fliers as information for events that appear under “Churches.” The information must be typed out and sent via email to guardian@gainesville.com by noon Fridays for publication the following Thursday. Make sure all pertinent information is included, such as what kind of event, date, time, location, speakers, theme and cost, if any, and whom to contact for more information. Guardian@gainesville.com is also the email address for sending coverage requests. Sometimes due to space constraints all church announcements don’t make the print version of The Guardian, but they can be viewed online at www.gainesvilleguardian.com. For more information, call 352-337-0376.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Williston Daily Herald

Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church 34th Annual Meatball Dinner Saturday, Oct 30

Looking for some comfort food on a cold day? Then stop by Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church for their annual meatball dinner this Saturday. The 34th annual dinner takes place Oct 30 from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m, but is delivery and take-out only. Delivery is from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Around 7,000 meatballs are being prepared for the meal, serving more than 2,000 people. Funds from the dinner go towards youth programs, community projects and updates within the church.
RELIGION
RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy