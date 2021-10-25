Resurrection Lutheran Church

Bethany Lutheran of Siren celebrated their 100th anniversary on Oct. 2 and 3. Special music was provided by Sonny Winberg, Harmonic Balance, and Dana Carlson-Kottke. Memories were shared and hymns with a special meaning were sung- including the hymn that was sung at the organizational meeting on April 1, 1921. Past ministers and staff were introduced as special guests. Pastor Diane gave a touching message, wearing her coat of many colors that had been made for her by the Sunday School students in the late 90s. Wanda Flanigan created a history wall which was visited with interest by the guests. There were also other memorabilia items on display and a tour of the building was encouraged. A reception was held for the community on Saturday and a catered dinner was served on Sunday following the church service. It was a delightful event with many thanks to God for 100 years of grace and growth!

SIREN, WI ・ 11 DAYS AGO