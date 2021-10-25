CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Private equity firms are screwing over student-loan borrowers, workers, and consumers, Elizabeth Warren says in a call for fixing the bankruptcy process

By Ayelet Sheffey
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NXaOu_0cbz0TEN00
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

Patrick Semansky-Pool/Getty Images

  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren introduced a bill to reform the private equity industry.
  • Private equity firms typically focus on hypergrowth, but can still profit if companies go bankrupt.
  • Warren's bill would fix the bankruptcy code and protect workers and consumers from companies that fail.

The private equity industry has boomed over the past decade, receiving billions in taxpayers dollars during the pandemic and profiting from its stakes in colleges, housing, and nearly every part of the economy.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren says that's a bad thing - and she has a plan to fix it.

Private equity firms are, as the name suggests, privately owned by a limited group of investors or directors. They tend to invest in companies by focusing on hypergrowth and often saddle them with debt to keep up with investor expectations. Even if they push the company into bankruptcy, the private equity firm can still make money by selling off the company's parts.

But, as Elizabeth Warren points out, employees at the company aren't so lucky. In a press release laying out her proposal for industry reform, Warren said private equity firms are "incentivized to pursue short-term profits and pocket huge fees" at the expense of workers.

"What almost every American experienced as a crisis, private equity viewed as an opportunity," Warren said during a hearing last week.

That's why Warren reintroduced the Stop Wall Street Looting Act, which would reform the private equity industry and hold the firms accountable for the outcomes of the companies they own. Specifically, the bill would prevent firms from walking away when a company fails by prioritizing worker pay in the bankruptcy process and require the firms to "have skin in the game" by sharing responsibility for the liabilities of the companies they own.

Currently, when a company owned by a private equity firm goes bankrupt, the firm can appoint independent directors to present the case in bankruptcy court, where they can often shield the firm from any penalties for wrongdoing. However, that could create a conflict of interest that works in favor of the firms. Warren's bill would eliminate that conflict.

"The Stop Wall Street Looting Act ends these abusive practices by putting private investment fund managers on the hook for the companies they control, ending looting, empowering workers and investors, and safeguarding the markets from risky corporate debt," Warren said in a statement.

Warren explained during last week's hearing how private equity firms have such a strong hold over the economy, stressing the urgency for reform. For example, students at for-profit colleges owned by the firms can be taken advantage of and pushed into debt, while those living in mobile-home communities have seen rents skyrocket when private equity takes over as landlord.

The bill now sits in the Senate banking committee and will need to gain support from Republicans before reaching the House and Senate floors.

"Congress must ensure that the greed and recklessness of Wall Street can never destroy the livelihoods of everyday Americans ever again," Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, a supporter of the bill, said in a statement. "Now is the time to end Wall Street's greed, protect workers, and create an economy that works for everyone, not just the 1%."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
Business Insider

The billionaire who hates the wealth tax says that 'there's no sympathy for billionaires' and that the ultrawealthy are being attacked 'for no reason'

For a few brief hours on Wednesday, it seemed like Democrats would propose a tax on billionaires. Democrats are still hammering out the details of what will be in a final social-spending package, but the tax focused on billionaires looks like it's getting chopped. The architect of the tax, Sen. Ron Wyden, the chair of the Senate finance committee, told Insider's Joseph Zeballos-Roig that "this is not done" as he fights to keep it alive.
INCOME TAX
newbostonpost.com

Elizabeth Warren Calls For Breaking Up Facebook

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Cambridge) isn’t happy with how much free speech thatFacebook allows. Her solution: trust busting. “Facebook changing their corporate name to Meta isn’t going to change the underlying facts,” Warren tweeted on Thursday. “They’re a monopoly. They crush competition. And they refuse to control the spread of misinformation and harmful content on their site. We need to break up Facebook.”
CAMBRIDGE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
The Conversation U.S.

Why taxing US billionaires’ wealth – as Biden tried to do – will never work

The speed with which a tax on billionaires came and went as a means to pay for President Joe Biden’s economic agenda shows why it’s so hard to tax wealth in the U.S. Democrats unveiled their proposal on Oct. 27, 2021, and it was nixed that same day, replaced with a surcharge on millionaire incomes. The idea of taxing the richest Americans’ fortunes has been batted around for some time, and perhaps with good reason from a tax perspective. The total wealth of U.S. billionaires soared by US$1.8 trillion during the COVID-19 pandemic as of mid-August. And recent reporting has found...
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Elizabeth Warren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies#Private Equity Firms#American
MassLive.com

Student loan forgiveness: Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Ed Markey, Rep. Ayanna Pressley urge President Joe Biden to fix ‘bureaucratic torture’ of public service program

In 2007, Congress created the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program to encourage students to pursue careers in public service by offering relief on the remaining balance of college loans after a decade of employment. But 14 years later, most public servants — including hundreds in Massachusetts — have been left...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
CNN

Democrats plan to tax buybacks to help pay for $1.75 trillion spending plan

New York (CNN Business) — The framework on President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion economic and climate agenda calls for paying for the ambitious agenda in part by imposing a surcharge on corporate stock buybacks. The outline for the spending bill, announced by the White House on Thursday, promises that the...
POTUS
newspressnow.com

Biden's plan punishes retirees

President Joe Biden’s plan to build America back better is much more costly than most everyone anticipated. The budget reconciliation bill currently stuck in the House is perhaps the most expensive single piece of legislation in history. Even a few members of his own party are uncomfortable voting for it.
U.S. POLITICS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

34K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy