CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

More than 60% of retail executives worry that supply-chain issues will prevent holiday orders from arriving on time

By Heather Schlitz
Business Insider
Business Insider
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d9oy0_0cbz0NBF00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27nhMG_0cbz0NBF00
Demand is high for holiday shopping this year, but executives worry that product may not arrive in time.

Mario Tama/Getty Images

  • 64% of retail executives are worried about holiday orders arriving late, according to Deloitte.
  • This holiday season will be marked by less inventory, fewer discounts, and higher prices.
  • Despite supply-chain issues, execs predict people will spend more on holiday shopping this year.

The majority of retail executives worry that supply-chain issues will prevent holiday orders from arriving on time as demand for holiday shopping soars this year, according to a report from Deloitte.

Supply-chain issues caused by skyrocketing online orders, crisis levels of traffic jams of cargo ships at ports, and labor shortages in the transportation and trucking industry are hamstringing retailers from stocking up on inventory ahead of the holiday shopping season .

64% of retail executives surveyed by Deloitte voiced concern over packages arriving for the holidays. A majority of executives also expect holiday shopping to start earlier this year and around half say consumers should expect higher prices and fewer promotions, according to the Deloitte report.

Facing extreme delays and sparse inventories, retailers also have little incentive to offer the typical doorbuster sales that customers may expect on Black Friday this year. According to Adobe, holiday discounts will range from around 5% to 25% this year, compared to 10% to 30% in previous years.

The vast majority of customers are also concerned about stores running out of inventory, especially for toys, electronics, and accessories and are planning on finishing their holiday shopping before Thanksgiving. Chaos in the logistics industry is also projected to result in shortages of many holiday staples , like artificial Christmas trees, Thanksgiving turkeys, and electronics.

Though shoppers helped fuel the supply-chain crisis by spending huge amounts of money online shopping, experts say consumers can help ease the supply chain woes by buying from local stores and purchasing second-hand goods .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 3

Related
Gazette

Voice of the consumer: Supply chain issues could make holiday shopping a headache

A lot of us are thinking about Halloween right now, but the experts tell me you should already be thinking about the holiday season. Now is the time to do your holiday shopping. Supply chain issues are causing backlogs for companies, so you want to get your gift list done as soon as possible this year. I talked with the experts at Consumer Reports about what shoppers need to know. You may have seen this story on 11 News.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Shopping#Holiday Season#Turkeys#Christmas Trees#Adobe
moodyonthemarket.com

Retail Group Optimistic On Holiday Consumer Spending Both In-Store & Online

Holiday spending across the nation has the potential to shatter previous records. The National Retail Federation is forecasting that holiday sales during November and December will grow between 8.5 percent and 10.5 percent over 2020 to between $843.4 billion and $859 billion. The numbers, which exclude automobile dealers, gasoline stations and restaurants, compare with a previous high of 8.2 percent in 2020 to $777.3 billion and an average increase of 4.4 percent over the past five years.
RETAIL
freightwaves.com

‘People are gonna be pulling their hair out’: Supply chain execs predict chaotic holiday peak

In the lead-up to last year’s peak holiday season, panic spread like wildfire. Members of the media predicted daily shortfalls of millions of packages and devastating delays, but as it turned out, there was much ado about nothing. Despite handling record levels of volume, the major U.S. carriers posted similar or slightly better on-time rates than during the 2019 peak.
INDUSTRY
WWD

Free Shipping and Returns Revealed as Top Motivators for Holiday Shoppers

January Digital’s latest consumer report created in partnership with Coresight Research reveals key consumer preferences for the 2021 holiday season including the most popular product categories, insights on product discovery and the degree to which social media is an influence across age groups. The report, titled “Where, What and How...
SHOPPING
The Valley Reporter

Valley retailers familiar with supply chain issues

Global transportation and supply chain issues are confounding businesses across the globe, the country and The Valley. The Valley Reporter reached out to local retailers about the problem this week and found that for many supply chain issues have been a problem throughout the pandemic and for others they’ve been persistent and unpredictable.
WAITSFIELD, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
FanSided

ALDI wants shoppers to know holiday shopping may look different this year

Shopping in 2021 has been a challenge for many. There have been shortages across the board, with many chains, including Starbucks having to post notices about their menu items not being available. And now ALDI is reminding shoppers that when they head out to find their holiday meals, things may look a bit different in stores.
RETAIL
pymnts

Holiday Spending Predictions Suggest Some Supply Chain Issues Overblown

For months, retailers and experts have had one message for consumers: Get your Christmas shopping done early, because supply chain tangles show no sign of letting up. And as the calendar flips from October to November, data show that nearly half of consumers will start their holiday shopping before Thanksgiving this year.
RETAIL
AZFamily

Will retail sales stay strong into the holiday season?

The holiday season is almost here and consumers are expected to spend, spend, spend. The National Retail Federation is predicting holiday sales during November and December could balloon to $859 billion but what does that mean with the supply chain issues and cost of items/products going up?
RETAIL
9to5Mac

Apple encourages customers to ‘shop early’ as supply constraints threaten holiday shopping

Now that the calendar has turned to November, Apple is gearing up for the ever-important holiday shopping season. In a new banner, currently showing on the Apple Store Online, Apple is encouraging customers to get a head start on holiday shopping amid widespread supply constraints. Apple also announced that its extended holiday return window is now in effect.
SHOPPING
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Holiday shopping: Supply chain issues reason to 'act early'

MILWAUKEE - On your shopping list, but out of stock – that's what experts say holiday shopping may be like in 2021 as supply chain issues linger. What shoppers see may just be all they can get when it comes to store shelves. "Stores have been trying very hard to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
money.com

You're Not Actually Saving Any Money by Holiday Shopping Early (Sorry)

Shoppers face a conundrum this holiday season. Start shopping too early, and you might be playing into retailers' hands and wind up overspending in the long run. But by waiting too long, you could miss out on hot gift items that wind up being sold out due to shortages and supply-chain issues.
SHOPPING
EatThis

Walmart Just Made This Major Change to Its Holiday Services

Grocery shopping during the holidays can be hectic, and while ordering online may spare you from the headache of shuffling from one overcrowded and understocked store to the next, it can come with its own issues. Scheduling a delivery can be difficult if you're away at work during the day, making online ordering impossible. Good news for shoppers who can't wait around at home all day—Walmart is extending its holiday delivery hours and adding more delivery windows.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
frontofficesports.com

From Nike to Peloton, Supply Chain Issues Unavoidable

It’s nearly impossible to follow the news right now without hearing about supply shortages, shipping delays, port congestion, and myriad other supply chain buzzwords. This year, more than ever, we’ve witnessed firsthand the interconnectedness of the global commerce system. The same system that allows for a pair of Jordans to be shipped from Dongguan, China to rural Pennsylvania with one click has also caused the cost of a 40-foot shipping container to skyrocket from $2,000 to $25,000.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Business Insider

273K+
Followers
19K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy